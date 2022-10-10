 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iroquois leads five unbeaten teams at top of News small schools football poll

Xander Hind

Xander Hind from Randolph High School returns a kickoff for a touchdown last season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 6.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (4) B1 6-0  58 1
 2.  Randolph (2)  D  6-0  54  2 
 3t.   Medina  C North   6-0   46  3t 
 3t.  Maryvale B2  6-0   46  3t 
 5.  Lackawanna C Central 6-0  36  5 
 6.  Frank./Ellicottville  D  5-1   25  7
 7.  Fredonia  C South  5-1  21  N/R 
 8.  Portville   D 5-1  13  8t 
 9t.  Albion  B2  4-2  10  N/R 
 9t  West Seneca East  B1 5-1  10  N/R 
Others   Pioneer B1  4-2    6  N/R 
  Cass Vall./Falc,/MG  B2 4-2   4  N/R 
  CSP D 4-2    3  10 
  Southwestern  C South  4-2    2  6 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

