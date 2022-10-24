 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iroquois keeps top spot in News' small schools football poll heading into playoffs

  • Updated
Iroquois West Seneca East Football

Iroquois running back Trevor Barry runs against West Seneca East during the first half at West Seneca East on Oct. 14, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 8.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk.   Team Class  Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
1.  Iroquois (5) B1 8-0 59 1
2.  Randolph (1)  D 8-0  55  2 
3.  Maryvale  B2   48  3 
4.   Lackawanna  C Central  8-0 36   5 
5.  Medina  C North   7-1 35  4 
6.  Albion  B2  26  9 
7t.  Fredonia  C South  7-1  24  6 
7t.  Pioneer  B1   24  7t 
9.  Southwestern  C South  6-2  10 N/R 
10t.  CSP  D  6-2   4  N/R 
10t. Salamanca  C South   6-2   4  10 
 Others Depew   C Central   4-4   3  N/R 
  CV/Falc/MG  B2  5-3  1 N/R 
  Portville   D 6-2   1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

