Iroquois keeps top spot in News' small schools football poll heading into playoffs

Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 8.
Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5)
|B1
|8-0
|59
|1
|2.
|Randolph (1)
|D
|8-0
|55
|2
|3.
|Maryvale
|B2
|48
|3
|4.
|Lackawanna
|C Central
|8-0
|36
|5
|5.
|Medina
|C North
|7-1
|35
|4
|6.
|Albion
|B2
|26
|9
|7t.
|Fredonia
|C South
|7-1
|24
|6
|7t.
|Pioneer
|B1
|24
|7t
|9.
|Southwestern
|C South
|6-2
|10
|N/R
|10t.
|CSP
|D
|6-2
|4
|N/R
|10t.
|Salamanca
|C South
|6-2
|4
|10
|Others
|Depew
|C Central
|4-4
|3
|N/R
|CV/Falc/MG
|B2
|5-3
|1
|N/R
|Portville
|D
|6-2
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).