Iroquois' Katrina Tamol places fourth in 1-mile walk at New Balance Nationals Outdoors championship

  • Updated
Iroquois senior Katrina Tamol earned fourth place in the 1-mile race walk at the New Balance Nationals Outdoors championship at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Saturday. Her time of 7:53.92 is a school record. Desilets Dubois of Spencerport won the race in 7:35.68.

Randolph’s Roan Kelly finished sixth in the Boys Rising Stars mile in 4:17.08.

Adriana Ellsworth from Amherst was sixth in the Girls Rising Stars high jump Sunday, clearing 5-2½. Amherst’s Angela Carter was eighth at the same height.

Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette, the two-time Section VI Class A cross country champion, was ninth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:12.45) on Saturday in a race in which Western New Yorkers went 1-2. Allegany Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon won the event (6:30.51) and Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan was second (6:57.99).

Rodeo nationals

Alexis Nikiel, of Varysburg, will compete this week in four events in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Ga.

Nikiel, a seventh grader at Attica Middle School, won the state junior high championship in barrel racing and pole pending last month in Lake Luzerne.

Nikiel also ranked fourth overall for state junior high schoolers, competing in four of six categories during the rodeo year.

About 1,200 students from around the nations compete in the junior high finals.

