Iroquois, Hamburg, Depew could be among surprises in Section VI girls basketball tournaments

With Logan Streety's graduation last year, Iroquois coach Stephen Sokolski says his team lost the equivalent of a double-double in every game.
Streety, an All-Western New York third-team selection, took her 20.7 scoring and 13.7 rebounding averages to Cortland State, but Iroquois has come up with another 20-point scorer in Emily McLaughlin as it hopes to make another run to a Section VI final.
Iroquois, the Class B-1 runner-up a year ago, is the fourth seed in the more rugged Class A-2 bracket. The sectional seedings and brackets were announced Saturday.
McLaughlin, who recently reached 1,000 career points, is a 3-point shooter who hit at a 43% clip last year.
"She's lighting it up, even though she doesn't have the freedom she had last year," Sokolski said of McLaughlin. "She's getting double teams and box-and-ones. She's working hard for her points."
The brackets for the Section VI girls basketball tournaments in seven classes were set Saturday.
The Chiefs (13-3) are the No. 4 seed mainly because most of their wins were against Class B competition, including impressive victories against East Aurora and Olean. Their three losses were to Class B powers Depew (twice) and Eden.
"We beat them early in the year before they might have been getting going," Sokolski said of East Aurora and Olean.
Iroquois opens against fifth-seeded Pioneer in Tuesday's quarterfinals, the third meeting between the teams this season. The Chiefs won 55-40 in late February and then 58-18 on March 13.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the sectionals are compressed into six days, with home games at the higher seed. There are no neutral site games this year. Classes A-1, B-1, C and D have quarterfinals Monday, semifinals Wednesday and finals Friday. Classes AA, A-2 and B-2 play quarterfinals Tuesday, semifinals Thursday and finals Saturday.
"We've got one more week to go, and the girls are excited," Sokolski said. "Hopefully we can do some damage again and get to the finals."
“It’s going to be a mountain to climb, but our JV girls will give it their best,” South coach Kristin Dolan said.
If Iroquois can get by Pioneer on Tuesday, a matchup with No. 1 seed Lewiston-Porter (13-0) and sophomore scoring star Sophie Auer and her 21.0 points per game awaits.
Awaiting at the bottom of the bracket is No. 2 Amherst (12-3), led by Ella Wanzer (21.2 ppg) and Emma Klein (17 ppg).
Even without defending A-2 champion Williamsville South's "A team," it's a brutal bracket. Because of a Covid-19 pause, South's JV team will compete in the quarterfinals, with the varsity roster able to return if the Billies advance to the semifinals.
Iroquois is also getting strong inside play from junior Zoey Zienski (10.7).
"She gets good position down low and is strong," Sokolski said.
The other Iroquois starters are senior Emily Gordon, a returnee from last year, and sophomores McKenna Sibaldi and Liz Lyons.
Besides Lew-Port, the other No. 1 seeds are:
Lancaster (12-0) in Class AA; North Tonawanda (9-1) in Class A-1; City Honors (14-0), with scoring star Kyra Wood (27.4 ppg), in B-1; Wilson (11-0) in Class B-2; Holland (9-2), with junior standouts Claire Pikett (18-7) and Kaylin Kline (14-3), in Class C; and Sherman (10-3) in Class D.
There were eight No. 1 seeds in 2020 when Class C was split. Only four won championships – Hamburg (A-1), Williamsville South (A-2), Holland (C-2) and Panama (D).
Led by senior Madison Francis and sophomore guard Rachel Kamrowski, Lancaster went through its ECIC I schedule undefeated, winning most games handily, including one by a 52-point margin.
North Tonawanda lost only to Niagara Frontier League rival Lew-Port.
City Honors is again the No. 1 seed after losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Dunkirk.
Undefeated Wilson, from the Niagara-Orleans League, also was a No. 1 seed a year ago, but fell to eventual B-2 winner Southwestern. The Lakewomen face some solid challengers this time as well, including Southwestern (11-3) again.
Holland only lost twice – one in a season split against East Aurora and the other to Class AA Clarence.
Sherman lost only to Randolph (twice) and to defending Class D champion Panama in a split of their season series.
Some dark horse teams to watch:
• Clarence, the No. 2 seed in Class AA, lost twice to Lancaster, both times by single digits, and split with defending sectional champion Orchard Park.
• Hamburg (11-3), the No. 3 seed in A-1, lost twice to Class AA Amherst and another to Williamsville South (9-3).
• In B-1, second-seeded Depew, loser to only Clarence and East Aurora, or fourth-seeded East Aurora (11-3) could come out on top.
• Eden, the No. 2 seed in B-2, lost only once, by seven points at Holland. Junior Jessica Zittel (16.6 ppg) leads Eden.