Iroquois, Hamburg, Depew could be among surprises in Section VI girls basketball tournaments

With Logan Streety's graduation last year, Iroquois coach Stephen Sokolski says his team lost the equivalent of a double-double in every game.

Streety, an All-Western New York third-team selection, took her 20.7 scoring and 13.7 rebounding averages to Cortland State, but Iroquois has come up with another 20-point scorer in Emily McLaughlin as it hopes to make another run to a Section VI final.

Iroquois, the Class B-1 runner-up a year ago, is the fourth seed in the more rugged Class A-2 bracket. The sectional seedings and brackets were announced Saturday.

McLaughlin, who recently reached 1,000 career points, is a 3-point shooter who hit at a 43% clip last year.

"She's lighting it up, even though she doesn't have the freedom she had last year," Sokolski said of McLaughlin. "She's getting double teams and box-and-ones. She's working hard for her points."

Selection Saturday: Section VI girls basketball brackets set The brackets for the Section VI girls basketball tournaments in seven classes were set Saturday.

The Chiefs (13-3) are the No. 4 seed mainly because most of their wins were against Class B competition, including impressive victories against East Aurora and Olean. Their three losses were to Class B powers Depew (twice) and Eden.

"We beat them early in the year before they might have been getting going," Sokolski said of East Aurora and Olean.