The Iroquois softball team is proving it is far from the typical seventh seed.

Hardened for the postseason by a tough league schedule, the Chiefs (12-7) beat No. 5 Lake Shore (15-5) 12-3 in the Section VI Class B-1 final Thursday to become the third team from the ECIC II division to win a sectional title this season – following Williamsville East in A-1 and West Seneca East in A-2.

The Eagles pulled within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Iroquois responded immediately with a seven-run top of the seventh. That gave junior Alexa Chiaramonte all the breathing room the star pitcher needed to finish the game off with a double play to secure the program’s second championship in three seasons and fourth since 2018.

“Scoring that many runs put us in a comfortable spot for her to be out there,” Iroquois coach Aaron Vanderlip said at Grand Island. "A lot of the pressure was kind of gone, and her teammates were able to bail her out on that.”

Chiaramonte scattered six hits, struck out five and allowed only one earned run. The 2022 All-Western New York first-team selection moved the ball all around the zone and used effective off-speed pitches.

“When I got ahead, I just threw that pitch and got easy contact and it kept them off-balance,” said Chiaramonte, who helped her own cause with two RBIs at the plate. “When a pitcher hits her spots, it’s hard to hit it. And when you got a great defense behind you, it’s just really good.”

Senior shortstop Madeline Grieble was the star for Iroquois offensively, with two runs and four RBIs. Olivia Beyer, Megan Nottis and Alexandra Robillard also scored twice for the Chiefs.

“When I was on deck, I turned around to the dugout and said, ‘That right-center gap is huge,’ ” Grieble said of her two-run triple that sparked the team’s big seventh inning. “Coming in from the field, we just knew we had to calm down a little bit, get a little rally going. So I was just looking for some contact. I knew I had to wait on the ball a little bit. I thought I was going to get a double out of it, but coach kept waving me so it turned out great, I guess.”

Next up for the Chiefs is Class B-2 champion Fredonia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. back at Grand Island. The winner advances to the Class B Far West Regionals on June 3 at Section V’s Webster Schroeder.

In the second game of the doubleheader Thursday, the second-seeded Fredonia Hillbillies (15-4) defended their B-2 crown with a dominant 12-0 win over No. 4 Akron (15-4) in five innings. Fredonia exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first, while star junior Jordan Lucas struck out 13 batters and only allowed one hit and one walk.

“Big stage. I was like, ‘Just get through the first inning,’ ” Lucas said. “I just trusted my pitches, trusted my spin.”

Offensively, eighth-grade catcher Callie Draggett finished with four hits and two runs, while junior Ellie Van Dette had two doubles and two RBIs. Senior Gaby Matos added three hits and four RBIs, with the last two coming on a triple in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via mercy rule.

“I wasn’t focusing on high pitches, I was just letting those go,” Draggett said. “Low pitches and inside pitches, I was kind of focusing on, and I just rolled those right to the third base side.”

Fredonia lost in the Class B regional qualifier last year to Depew, so the Hillbillies are looking to finish the deal this spring and earn a trip to regionals.

“We just need to play clean defense, trust each other and communication,” Lucas said.