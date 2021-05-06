Iroquois football prepared for anything, including Section VI playoffs

That left the Chiefs without a game last weekend despite their best efforts to schedule a third opponent. Ultimately, the Chiefs won the Class B-1 title and earned the top playoff seed.

“Last week, to be as hectic as it was, I expected nothing less than for them to handle it maturely and to respond the right way,” Pitzonka said. “And we probably had our best week of practice. That was with, knowing our rival game with East Aurora was pulled on us Tuesday, because they didn’t have enough players.

“Rumors swirled. Us versus Canisius, us versus this or that, and I said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to go here and focus on ourselves.' Our motto the last couple weeks has been ‘We dictate the season. We’re the team that dictates what happens to us. Nobody else.’ ”

Earlier in the school year, the Chiefs wondered if they would have a football season, but when they realized they would, they began informal practices in December.

“We just didn’t know when,” said running back Blake Nolan, who has 331 yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries this season. “But we were always prepared, whenever it did happen.”