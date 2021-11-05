Iroquois’ Evan Castlevetere wins Class B cross-country in photo finish

Iroquois’ Evan Castlevetere has been chasing Pioneer’s Brody Jones all season. He finally caught up with him at the finish line.
Castleverte won the closest race of eight held Friday in the Section VI Championships at Knox Farm State Park, overtaking defending champion Jones by 13 hundredths of a second to win the Class B race in 16:50.23.
“It was nerve-wracking and exhilarating,” said Castleverte, who placed fourth as a junior last year at Bemus Point. “We are good friends. We’ve taken a couple college visits together. This is the first time I’ve really been close to him up there. But I’ve been working toward him all year.”
Castleverte was nervous before starting the course, where he fell and got hurt as a sophomore. But he fell back on his training on the terrain at Knox Farm throughout the pandemic.
“I got to know these woods really well because we trained at Knox all through Covid,” he said. “I went out with a plan of staying in second and keeping my eyes on Brody. In the woods, I noticed that I could get up with him. Out here on the grass, it was sloppy and harder to push off. I was able to get some good speed in the woods.”
Jones, a sectional track champion in the 800 meters, sprinted hard to close in on Castleverte for the photo finish.
“I was really trying to fizzle out his kick because I know he’s very strong,” Castleverte said. “He almost caught me at the end. But I was able to really pick my turnover up and keep him from getting past me.”
Lancaster’s Zack Winnicki repeated as Class A champion with a personal-best 16:26.45, the fastest time of the day on the 3.1-mile course, and hung around to remind each of his teammates it was “PR season” when they crossed the finish line.
Winnicki was boosted by the competition with runner-up Aiden Kincaid (16:36.75) of Orchard Park, who beat him by three seconds in last week’s ECIC I title race.
“He and I have been pushing us since the end of last year to achieve our best and we both really benefited from that,” Winnicki said. “I’ve had difficult races where I felt absolutely drained but knew I could’ve given more. Especially last week at ECIC. I’ve always been a super-competitive guy and I ran this race to win it. I’m so happy to go back-to-back.”
Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink won Class C in 16:27.62, beating his nemesis Kyle Urban, the ECIC champion from Alden, by 16 seconds.
“Super excited,” Brink said. “I’ve been working for this for quite a few months. I knew I was going to have to battle with Kyle. He was going undefeated this season. I raced against him quite a few times and wasn’t able to beat him. But today I did it for the first time. Right when we entered the woods, he pulled ahead. But coming down the hill is when I passed him.”
Maple Grove’s Lukas Baer repeated in Class D with a time of 17:04.90, ahead of Randolph sophomore Roan Kelly (17:29.61) and junior teammate Ben Cornell (17:52.63).
“I’m so proud of myself,” Baer said. “But I couldn’t have done it without my coaches. They are the best thing ever.”
Maple Grove won another Section VI team title by placing five in the top 17.
“These boys,” Baer said, “there were two of us running sub-20 last year. Now all of us are. I told them we all have to step up to win sectionals. And they did.”
Southwestern’s depth won the day in Class C with five Trojans placing between fifth and 15th.
East Aurora won its sixth consecutive Class B championship with five runners scoring in the top eight and two more finishing among the first 12, led by third-place Ryan Zaff (17:15.50).
Clarence had five runners place fifth through 11th to win Class A for the second year in a row.
This time the Red Dragons will get to keep running, as sectional team champions and the top five finishers from other schools in each class move on to the New York Public High School Athletic Association championships next Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park. There was no state meet last fall due to pandemic precautions.
“It means more this year, because last year when we won, the season ended,” said Clarence coach Justin Weldon, whose girls team also won Class A to qualify for states. “It’s been a dream come true this season. We won McQuaid. Both sides won ECICs. Forever we’ve wanted to have 14 kids on the state bus. Today we did that.”