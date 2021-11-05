Iroquois’ Evan Castlevetere wins Class B cross-country in photo finish

“I was really trying to fizzle out his kick because I know he’s very strong,” Castleverte said. “He almost caught me at the end. But I was able to really pick my turnover up and keep him from getting past me.”

Lancaster’s Zack Winnicki repeated as Class A champion with a personal-best 16:26.45, the fastest time of the day on the 3.1-mile course, and hung around to remind each of his teammates it was “PR season” when they crossed the finish line.

Winnicki was boosted by the competition with runner-up Aiden Kincaid (16:36.75) of Orchard Park, who beat him by three seconds in last week’s ECIC I title race.

“He and I have been pushing us since the end of last year to achieve our best and we both really benefited from that,” Winnicki said. “I’ve had difficult races where I felt absolutely drained but knew I could’ve given more. Especially last week at ECIC. I’ve always been a super-competitive guy and I ran this race to win it. I’m so happy to go back-to-back.”

Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink won Class C in 16:27.62, beating his nemesis Kyle Urban, the ECIC champion from Alden, by 16 seconds.