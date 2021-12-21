Iroquois/Alden hockey player scores three goals in 23 seconds

Jett Malczewski did quick work Monday night for the Iroquois/Alden boys hockey team.

In about the time it takes to tighten a pair of skate laces or to reheat a cup of hot chocolate in the microwave, the sophomore forward scored three goals in a span of 23 seconds in the third period of his team’s 7-3 win Monday night against Amherst at LECOM Harborcenter.

Malczewski's first goal broke a 3-3 tie on a power play at 14:48 for Iroquois/Alden (5-0-1). His second goal came immediately off the ensuing faceoff, six seconds later.

On Malczewski’s third goal, he got behind a pair of defensemen and picked up a pass from Ethan Iozzia to give Iroquois/Alden a 6-3 lead at 14:25.

Malczewski recorded his first hat trick, and took an altruistic approach toward his accomplishment.

“It was my teammates,” Malczewski said. “They pass the puck well, and I got open, and each time they just happened to get it to me.”

But the brief time it took to record a natural hat trick, when a player scores three consecutive goals, uninterrupted by any other player scoring a goal for either team, is remarkable.