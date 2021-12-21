Iroquois/Alden hockey player scores three goals in 23 seconds

Jett Malczewski did quick work Monday night for the Iroquois/Alden boys hockey team.
In about the time it takes to tighten a pair of skate laces or to reheat a cup of hot chocolate in the microwave, the sophomore forward scored three goals in a span of 23 seconds in the third period of his team’s 7-3 win Monday night against Amherst at LECOM Harborcenter.
Malczewski's first goal broke a 3-3 tie on a power play at 14:48 for Iroquois/Alden (5-0-1). His second goal came immediately off the ensuing faceoff, six seconds later.
On Malczewski’s third goal, he got behind a pair of defensemen and picked up a pass from Ethan Iozzia to give Iroquois/Alden a 6-3 lead at 14:25.
Malczewski recorded his first hat trick, and took an altruistic approach toward his accomplishment.
“It was my teammates,” Malczewski said. “They pass the puck well, and I got open, and each time they just happened to get it to me.”
But the brief time it took to record a natural hat trick, when a player scores three consecutive goals, uninterrupted by any other player scoring a goal for either team, is remarkable.
Scoring a hat trick is no easy feat – it takes timing, a precise pass (or three) or the right positioning, and a little bit of luck – and it rarely happens in a matter of seconds. A natural hat trick is an extreme rarity.
“My teammates really helped me get there and everything, and then it was just a good atmosphere,” Malczewski said. “And it was good for the program, to get this type of exposure.”
Malczewski came to the bench after his first goal, and Duke Ziegler, Iroquois/Alden’s coach, opted not to change lines.
After the second goal, Ziegler insisted that Malczewski remain on the ice.
“He came to the bench and I said, ‘No, keep him out there,' ” Ziegler said.
Less than 12 hours after the game ended, Ziegler was eager to find out if the span of Malczewski’s three quick goals was a Section VI boys hockey record, a Western New York Federation record or a New York State Public High School Athletic Association record.
A NYSPHSAA spokesperson told The News in an email the state association does not keep that particular record for boys hockey.
Bill Mosienko of the Chicago Blackhawks scored the fastest natural hat trick in NHL history, according to the league's website. Mosienko scored three goals in a span of 21 seconds against the New York Rangers on March 23, 1952.
Ziegler, who posted video of the goals on social media Tuesday morning, also wanted to find out if anyone else in the region had recently accomplished a similar feat.
“This is crazy, and I don’t think anything like this has ever happened before,” Ziegler said. “I think this could be a national story. That’s why I’m getting it out there.
"Usually, people score five or six seconds off a faceoff, but 23 seconds? That’s a natural hat trick, and that’s why I want to get it out there.”