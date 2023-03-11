ROCHESTER – Each season the goal for Amherst is to win a state championship, and if the Tigers come up short, they take it personally.

Their raw emotions were on display when the final horn sounded Saturday after a 51-48 loss to Section V's Irondequoit in a Far West Regionals Class A boys basketball game at Gates Chili.

Players fell to the court in defeat, and the team then spent 30 minutes together in the locker room.

“No. 1, our effort was there,” Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. “I thought we laid out everything that we had on the line. It was a battle. They’re a good team that’s well-coached and we couldn’t capitalize in the end.”

Amherst trailed 43-37 entering the fourth quarter, and would trim the deficit to one. The Tigers had opportunities to tie or take the lead late in the game, but either turned the ball over or missed shots.

They were bounces away from taking a second consecutive trip to Glens Falls for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals.

“That’s how basketball and life is,” Kensy said. “Everyone wants the fairytale ending and you don’t always get that. We didn’t make some shots. To come down here to Rochester and lose by three is tough to take, but I’m happy with the effort our guys gave.

"Tigers got big hearts. Animal wise and as people, especially at Amherst. I would never count us out no matter how much we’re down. No matter if shots aren’t falling and if things aren’t going our way, we’re going to find a way to stay in the game. That goes to the hard work and belief I have in my guys."

Keeping Amherst in the game was junior Jordan Alexander, who finished with a team-high 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting, 5 of 8 from three, along with six rebounds. Alexander was the only Tiger in double figures and scored eight of the team’s 11 fourth-quarter points.

Alexander, who hadn’t played in the playoffs, made his Amherst playoff debut when he came off the bench at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter. Amherst Athletic Director Rob Adams told The News in February that Alexander would be out indefinitely due to “the district and the family” having to “work some things out.”

On Thursday morning, he was added to Amherst’s roster. When asked when Alexander was cleared to return, Kensy directed the inquiry to Amherst Superintendent Anthony J. Panella, who did not respond to a message seeking comment.

“Jordan hit some big shots and made some nice plays,” Kensy said. “We’re just happy to have him back, talk to our superintendent about that, but we’re happy to have all of our Tigers back.”

Sharing the backcourt with Alexander was senior Nick Moore, Amherst’s only four-year starter in Kensy's more than a decade as coach. In his final game, Moore scored nine points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Entering the game, Moore was fifth in school history in points (1,201), second in assists (344), second in steals (221), second in 3-pointers (158) and fifth in rebounds (491).

He’s one of the most decorated Tigers in program history and helped lead Amherst to its first state semifinals. Before Kensy could utter a word about what Moore means to him, he had to pause to gather himself.

“I can’t say enough good things about Nick Moore,” Kensy said. “I've seen him develop since he was basically a baby. He always did it the right way and never tried to do too much. He did whatever he could to try and get us to win. He was the coach on the floor for us on offense and defense. He never complained if he didn’t get a shot and he only wanted to win.

"He’s a high honors student and an incredible young man. He’ll go down as one of the best Tigers of all time and one of the most decorated as well. I love all these guys like my own son and once a Tiger, always a Tiger. I was just proud to have him in our program as a model student-athlete and person.”