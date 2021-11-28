Iona Prep grabs big lead and beats St. Francis in state Catholic title game

NEW ROCHELLE – St. Francis traveled downstate to face Iona Prep in the New York State Catholic High School Class AA title game, and the Red Raiders found themselves trailing big in what ended up being a 38-22 loss Saturday.

Iona Prep led, 24-9, at the end of the third quarter and it didn’t get any better when the home field Gaels picked up a rushing touchdown and scoring catch from Justin Joly early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 38-9.

But then Steve Otremba, the Red Raiders’ junior quarterback, finally had some room to work when he completed a screen to Kimal Clark, who extended the effort with a long gain. That would set up a two-yard run into the end zone by Otremba to make it 38-16.

An onside kick recovery by the Red Raiders set up a long catch by Ricardo Kidd, who would eventually score from two yards out with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But the momentum ended there, sending the Red Raiders home with a long drive and the loss.

“We realized we were running out of time,” said Otremba, “and we just kept fighting.”

The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, but the Gaels’ defense kept Otremba and his teammates in check with a pair of touchdowns and a 17-3 lead at the half.