International Junior Masters returns to East Aurora Country Club this week

East Aurora Country Club will host the 69th International Junior Masters beginning Tuesday.

The IJM is the oldest junior invitational golf tournament in North America, beginning in 1953. Golfers ages 14 to 18 are selected through application or can be invited through previous tournament performances.

The competition will consist of girls and boys divisions, marking the second year the tournament includes both flights.

Selected players also have the opportunity to compete in the Ham-Am fundraiser competition Monday.

The tournament begins with medal play Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top 16 boys advancing to the Championship Flight on Thursday, when eliminations for the championship begin. The final round begins Friday with the championship concluding that evening.

The girls division holds eight competitors and finishes with the boys division Friday evening. They'll follow the same format as the boys, with the qualifying finishers seeded for the quarterfinals.

Athletes from around the world will compete in the tournament, with players coming from Australia, Europe, Asia and the Americas. The field is expected to include the deepest group of international players in the tournament's history.

Last year's runners-up in the boys and girls divisions are returning. Mexico's Rafa Estrada and New York City's Amelie Phung will compete in their respective divisions.

Orchard Park’s Charlie Fischer, a Mercer University commit, will compete in his fourth IJM. He won the 2020 WNYPGA Junior Player of the Year and BDGA Junior Stroke Play Champion.

Competing alongside Fischer and Estrada and will be Lancaster's Cole Jones, Section VI champion Rocco Randazzo, Frontier's Alex Schickling, and Monsignor Martin's Jack Tebeau and Jacob Dantonio.

On the girls side, Phung will compete with her little sister, Alexandra this year. The sisters will play against Ohio’s Ella Wong and Brooklyn Millard and Japan’s Sakura Kaneko.

Holland High School alumna Kaylin Kline will compete for the first time after being an alternate last season.

