Inaugural Best of Buffalo Showcase highlights some of region's best basketball players

The inaugural Best of Buffalo Showcase for many of the area’s top boys basketball players is scheduled for Thursday with a freshman-sophomore game at 6 p.m. and a junior-senior game at 8 p.m. The event – known as the B.O.B – is being hosted by Pro Training Basketball in North Tonawanda and the Buffalo City Rocks AAU program and can be seen on the Pro Training Basketball YouTube channel.
The junior-senior game features Team Jones – led by Health Science’s JaVaughn Jones – and Team Slaughter – led by St. Joe’s Jaden Slaughter.
On Team Jones: Keonjay Carter (Park), Caleb Chapman (City Honors), Massia Graham (Tapestry), Josh Haskell (St. Joe’s), Mario James (Bennett), Jamyier Patton (Timon), Elijah Rojas (Jamestown) and Max Schneider (Williamsville East).
On Team Slaughter: Trevin Boling (Tonawanda), Tariq Eubanks (Tapestry), Justin Glover (St. Joe’s), Kamar Goudelock (Timon), Caleb Hutchins (Park), Zach Ianello (Clarence), Bryant Rosa (Riverside), Anthony Smith (Middle Early) and Kevin Thompson (Timon).
The freshman-sophomore game features Team Duff – led by Lewiston-Porter’s Jaden Duff – against Team Fletcher – led by Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher.
On Team Duff: Bobby Beilein (Lew-Port), Xavier Benton (Health Sciences), Lucas Brown (Salamanca), Shane Cercone (Canisius), Dorian Facen Jr. (Williamsville East), Jacob Humphrey (Cheektowaga), Patrick McNeil (North Tonawanda), Nick Moore (Amherst), Chase Welch (Park).