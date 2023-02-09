Pat Cauley punctuates most of his tweets the same way.

Whether he's recognizing a Hamburg athlete for his or her success on the field or in the classroom, or a team's victory or performance, or announcing a college commitment or an upcoming event, the tweets are always all capital letters and end with "GREAT DAY TO BE A BULLDOG."

After 30 years at Hamburg with the last 10 as athletic director, Cauley has decided to retire. His last day will be June 30.

Cauley, named the Section VI Athletic Director of the Year last year by the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, has been a pillar of the Western New York high school sports community.

“I’m always going to be a Hamburg Bulldog, regardless of what happens,” Cauley said. “I take great pride in how our kids represent our community and school district."

Cauley said his family has been asking him to consider retirement because they know how hard he works and believe it’s time for him to enjoy life and devote his energy elsewhere, despite still having a passion for his job.

“I think they know how hard I work and how much time I put in,” Cauley said. “They want me to be able to put in time and effort into other things that I enjoy, and that’s fair. I still have a lot of gas in the tank to work with young people, but there comes a time when it’s time to turn the page. I’ve had a lifetime of athletics here.”

Whether he’s at games chatting it up on the sideline, sweeping the basketball court at halftime, or celebrating successes on social media, Cauley's appreciation for Hamburg is undeniable.

“I’m just so grateful," he said. "There are so many wonderful parts of my job and people I’ve been able to establish relationships with. I think it’s a good time for somebody to take this over and make it their own. I’ll be able to spend more time with my wife as she’s allowed me to put in the time I have.”

He plans to still support the Bulldogs from afar, but isn’t ruling out possibly returning to the sideline as a coach, whether that’s at Hamburg or elsewhere.

“I know I’ll have my own terms that I’d like to have met on how I do it,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be able to work with some kids here or at another school.”

Athletics have come to help define Cauley’s identity, and Hamburg teams over the years have been a reflection of what Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFillippo calls Cauley's "hard work personality."

During his senior year at Sweet Home in 1984, he was the team’s point guard and led the Panthers to a Class A state championship. He has his championship ring sitting in his Hamburg office.

He credits athletics for the life he’s lived, as he was able to experience the softball team winning the Class A state championship in 2013 and the baseball team finishing as runner-up in the Class A state championship game last season. The memories are almost as endless as the roles he's played over the years for Hamburg.

"I’m grateful for my peers for joining me on the journey of helping children through the only thing I really know anything about, which is athletics," Cauley said. "I know what a great useful tool it is and can help educate children.

"I thought it was my duty to help people because if I didn’t have athletics, I’d probably be in a ditch somewhere.”