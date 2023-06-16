Williamsville North’s Miranda Burgett wasn’t going to quit. She told herself she had worked seven years for this race, and she wasn't going to give up.

The 100-meter hurdles — the first event in the pentathlon — wasn’t going her way. Burgett clipped the second hurdle, falling to the ground. She got back up but, a few hurdles later, she clipped it and fell again.

She was the defending state Division I and Federation pentathlon champion and after one event last Friday at Middletown High, she was 25th. Dead last.

“I know the first day, I never thought about quitting,” Burgett said this week. “I am not a quitter. If you quit, I feel like I just let people down.”

She just wanted to finish the race, achieving the fastest time to maximize her points with four events remaining, even though her chances at repeating were basically over.

Undaunted, she had top-three finishes in the high jump, long jump and shot put, and was 12th overall and ninth in Division I, with 2,754 total points in her final state meet.

“It’s not an easy thing,” said coach Caitlin Triantafillou, who’s coached Burgett for six years. “A lot of people probably would have just pulled out of the competition after falling in the first event. She chose to stay in it, battle back (and) work her way up the point ladder.”

Burgett said she felt numb physically and mentally after the falls and finished in a time of 21.22 seconds.

With roughly 30 minutes to prepare for the next event, she saw the scraped skin of her knees and the severity of her injury, but she had to “power through it.” She knew she was representing her team, her coaches and her school.

She went out and was first in the high jump (1.72 meters) and first in the shot put (10.24 meters), respectively.

The former broke her own school record and would’ve medaled in the individual high jump competition. The finishes got her back into the top 10 entering Saturday, when the long jump and the 800 awaited. It was “reassuring,” Burgett said.

“I think she was able to mentally again kind of compartmentalize really well,” Triantafillou said. “(Clearing) 5-7.75 is a heck of a high jump.”

But by the next morning, the pain caught up. A lingering stress fracture in her foot — which sidelined her for two months — and the pain from her knees took a toll. Burgett was drained from the day before, she said. Triantafillou said she hadn’t been cleared for training until early May.

She told her coaching staff that she didn’t think she could continue. But they assured her otherwise.

“I know I was in so much pain physically,” Burgett said. “And just feeling that pain and I was like, ‘I don't think I could do this.’ But I remembered why I started and I just kind of powered through it.”

Despite placing third in the long jump with a mark of 5.08 meters, she completed the 800 in 21st with a season-best time of 2:42.87.

She said there was some “overwhelming pressure” entering the meet, knowing that she was there to defend her title. But Burgett said she was more focused on simply competing, especially coming back from her injury.

“I definitely learned that you don't always succeed,” Burgett said. “I think pentathlon really did help me learn that you got to be mentally tough.”

Burgett competed in four sports throughout high school. Field hockey, basketball and volleyball were the others. She had interest from colleges in all, but signed with Arkansas State for track on a full scholarship.

“I felt home there,” Burgett said. “I'm a very big person on having good coaching and having coaches that support you and see you not only as an athlete, but as a human being. And Arkansas State gave me that feeling.”

She made her decision through a long-term lens, asking what sport she could really see herself doing for the next four years. Only basketball and track and field fit the bill.

But in track and field, Burgett always felt that she accomplished something, she said. Regardless of whether it’s a workout, sprint or a meet, she said she always felt happy afterward.

Burgett plans to compete in a meet biweekly over the summer as she didn’t have a full senior season of track. And though her senior season was limited, she still leaves Williamsville North as a record-holder and state champion.

“She's a once-in-a-lifetime athlete to coach,” Triantafillou said. “Having her for six years, she’s a kid that can do any event. She would’ve had success in any event that she did.”