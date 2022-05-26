Hutch Tech hires Micah Harris as football head coach; Harris aims to be the answer

People will say, "I love this job so much, I'd do it for free," but might not actually mean it.

Micah Harris put those words into action as he spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant football coach at Maryvale.

Those seasons with the Flyers along with his previous years coaching at his alma mater, McKinley, proved crucial in helping him gain experience, which in turn led him to be named the head coach at Hutch Tech. He was formally introduced Thursday.

“I kind of just applied for it not really knowing what it was going to be, not knowing if I was going to get it or not,” Harris said. “It was posted, I applied, and the opportunity presented itself and I took that chance.”

Harris will replace Tony Truilzio, who went 1-22 in three seasons and was hired in 2018 after recently transferring to the school. A petition with almost 1,500 signatures called for Nick Todaro to be promoted from interim head coach, but district and state policy awards the position to the individual with seniority. Truilzio coached Riverside to four Harvard Cup championships and also coached at North Tonawanda and Erie Community College.

Todaro moved to Maryvale and brought along Harris, a former middle school classmate at Campus West, who said he couldn’t return to McKinley, “due to BPS contracts.”

After seeing the Engineers struggle, Todaro said he has the utmost confidence in Harris to revive the program

"I’m very excited as a Hutch Tech alum to have a guy in there who I know is going to work super hard, cares about the kids, is going to connect, and do everything he needs to do to push that program back into competitiveness,” Todaro said.

Upon graduating from McKinley in 2003, Harris enlisted in the Marine Corps, which led to three deployments to Iraq, although he prefers the term “combat deployments," given the status of the countries where he was stationed.

Harris enlisted because he felt it was a calling to do so and believes those four years helped him develop from a boy to a man.

“I think it’s the discipline of the Marine Corps that they instill,” Harris said. “The tact they instill, the decisiveness that they instill, and I think that all correlates to football.”

Harris believes becoming the football coach and returning to BPS provides an opportunity for him to impart his experience as a veteran and as a man who can relate to his players. He has confidence in his ability, and he said even during the interview process he didn’t have any doubt in his ability to be the right man for the job.

“I kind of knew what the district needed, what I wanted to bring to an inner-city team, my expertise of discipline, being a military man, having a dedication to what we're doing,” Harris said. “Not only to the sport but to get our kids more focused on academics and just determination to push through both at the same time. It’s hard for a student to focus on football and maintain grades.”

Harris is an inner-city man through and through. He graduated and coached at McKinley, as an assistant and interim head coach, and is willingly returning to the school system that raised him because he wants to be a difference-maker.

Having spent two seasons in a district outside the city, he said he was reminded of the inequities between schools in the city and those in suburban areas. Weight rooms are smaller in some of the city schools or there are no weight rooms; booster clubs are near non-existent; and players often have to pay for their own additional gear.

“Our kids deal with a lot more, in general, living in the inner-city, i.e., May 14” Harris said. “Gunman comes into their neighborhood, kills their grandmothers, grandfathers and uncles, and these are things they have to deal with. Sometimes you lose interest when there’s no way out.”

Being a coach is an official job title that comes with many unofficial roles, such as teacher, counselor, motivator, and more. Harris wants to be the guy many kids look up to, along with the coaching staff he’s already completed, which includes a few layovers from the previous regime.

“He’s going to connect with the kids,” Todaro said. “He’s an inner-city guy, born and bred, went through Buffalo Public Schools, coached there, teaches there, he’s all in. He’s going to connect with the kids because he used to be one.

“He’s going to have those kids buying in year-round. That’s something that’s been sorely lacking there is the connection to the kids the last few years. He’s going to squeeze every ounce out of the program.”

Harris wants the experience of being a student-athlete to be fun for his players – to enjoy the opportunity to play with one another, develop bonds, lose and win together, but most importantly to learn life lessons from sports and build character daily.

He has an idea of how to change the program, and his vision was clearly impressive enough for the district to hire him. Now it’s all about execution and building a respectable culture that many teams aim to create.

“Just creating and implementing a program that kids can believe in,” Harris said. “Creating a philosophy that kids can believe in and buy into. Buy into the weight room, buy into the way they act in school, how they carry themselves in school, and how they get their grades.

"Just working hard, having discipline, having dedication, having determination in all capacities. That’s what I’m trying to bring and hope that correlates not only on the field but in the schoolhouse.”

