Humble Sophie Auer does her part to help Lew-Port girls basketball win NFL title

Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer is among the top scoring leaders in Western New York. The sophomore has increased her per game scoring average from last year by nearly seven points.
The humble Auer credits being around good players as the reason she is having individual success on the court. She’s not wrong, but there is more to the story, according to Lancers coach Richard Lindamer.
Auer has become physically stronger, as she can deadlift 250 pounds. That has helped the three-sport athlete become a stronger finisher around the basket and has enabled her to become a vital cog for a team that completed the Niagara Frontier League schedule unbeaten and heads into the Section VI Class A-2 Tournament with a 13-0 mark.
Playoff seeds will be announced Saturday, with the Lancers likely earning a No. 1 seed. Only eight teams in each classification qualify for the postseason, due to the pandemic-shortened season’s late start.
Auer downplays her role in how this season has played out for a Lew-Port crew that needed to replace five graduated seniors, yet captured the program’s first league title since 1996. Lindamer doesn’t.
Aaliyah Parker, Amelia Strong and Mia McCarthy combined for 52 points with game MVP and future Niagara Purple Eagle Parker notching a team-high 24 points to go along with eight steals, six rebounds and three assists for O’Hara (14-0).
“She’s our leading scorer, our leading rebounder and she defends,” Lindamer said. “She’s a great kid. She really has developed, even as a sophomore, as a leader by example.
“She is the nicest girl in the world, and part of that is the unselfish nature of our team. She’s a big part of it.”
Auer came into Tuesday tied for fifth in Section VI in points per game at 21.0, while averaging 11 rebounds per game.
She poured in a season-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds and seven steals in a win over CSAT on Saturday. That was her second straight game with seven steals, which perhaps is where it all starts for the Lancers. The defense has yielded 30.08 points.
“Overall, it’s been a good year for our team and everyone on it,” said Auer, who won a sectional title during the fall with the soccer team. “I want to focus on rebounding and getting as many points as I could. I’m looking to improve every possible way.”
Kyra Wood became just the 15th girls basketball player in the area to surpass 2,000-career points.
For all athletes, in-season success has its origins rooted in the offseason. The pandemic didn’t stop Auer or her teammates from working on their games, from hitting the weights hard to working out on outdoor courts. Tessa Schuey can deadlift 225 pounds. Sarah Woods is a fast, athletic and relentless defender.
“These girls have done everything right,” Lindamer said.
That includes Auer, who is a threat inside and outside.
“She’s so strong. She’s able to finish better through contact,” Lindamer said. “She’s under more control. She spent a lot of time on our shooting machine, so she has more range. I don’t know how many 3-pointers she has this year, but she didn’t have any last year.
“If we have an off day in season, she’s shooting.”
The Eden girls basketball team has beaten all comers so convincingly that there’s no question that the Raiders are good.
Auer is still looking to improve her game for the good of the team. In the process of doing that, she will likely become even tougher to defend, which could be bad news for the competition. Lew-Port hasn’t won a basketball sectional title since 2005.
“We didn’t really expect (to be 13-0),” Auer said. “We’re just working to get better. We’re taking it game by game.”
Spotlight on Hvizdzak
When Dani Haskell of Franklinville made her run at breaking the record for career points in Western New York last season, there was another player on the court who proved to be very difficult to stop. With Haskell off at Canisius College now, the spotlight in Cattaraugus County is on Randolph’s Sydney Hvizdzak.
Should the unbeaten Cardinals make a run to the Section VI final in Class C, she could also achieve the 2,000-career points milestone. She currently has 1,907, with one regular-season game left against Falconer on Thursday.
What Hvizdzak craves most is a chance to play for a sectional title. Though Randolph has been a contender, it hasn’t won sectionals since 2015, Mckenna Maycock’s senior year. She remembers being a ball girl for the Cardinals when Mckenna and her older sister Marah led a strong team to a state runner-up finish in 2012.
“When I was that young and seeing them play, that was so inspiring because I wanted to be like that,” Hvizdzak said. “It was really cool to watch them play together. I liked the dynamic. Seeing her (Mckenna) work with her team was awesome and I wanted to be a good team player. I just wanted to have a successful team in the future because that looked a lot of fun when I was ball girl.”
Odds and ends
• Williamsville South beat Amherst 65-54 on March 11 to gain a split of the season series. Amherst still controls its destiny and can win the division outright with wins over West Seneca East and Hamburg.
• Lew-Port and Randolph aren’t the only teams without a loss looking to maintain a flawless record heading into the postseason. ECIC I champion Lancaster (10-0) visits Frontier and hosts West Seneca West before Saturday’s seeding meeting. Canisius Cup I’s City Honors (13-0) has one game left at home Wednesday against Emerson. Canisius Cup II’s Burgard (6-0) has two games left as of Tuesday night: East and DaVinci (Thursday).