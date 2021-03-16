Humble Sophie Auer does her part to help Lew-Port girls basketball win NFL title

“She is the nicest girl in the world, and part of that is the unselfish nature of our team. She’s a big part of it.”

Auer came into Tuesday tied for fifth in Section VI in points per game at 21.0, while averaging 11 rebounds per game.

She poured in a season-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds and seven steals in a win over CSAT on Saturday. That was her second straight game with seven steals, which perhaps is where it all starts for the Lancers. The defense has yielded 30.08 points.

“Overall, it’s been a good year for our team and everyone on it,” said Auer, who won a sectional title during the fall with the soccer team. “I want to focus on rebounding and getting as many points as I could. I’m looking to improve every possible way.”

For all athletes, in-season success has its origins rooted in the offseason. The pandemic didn’t stop Auer or her teammates from working on their games, from hitting the weights hard to working out on outdoor courts. Tessa Schuey can deadlift 225 pounds. Sarah Woods is a fast, athletic and relentless defender.

“These girls have done everything right,” Lindamer said.

That includes Auer, who is a threat inside and outside.