Humble and driven, Jamestown's Jaylen Butera earns Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football POY

Jamestown senior Jaylen Butera is a humble superstar who credits others for his success just as quickly as he hits the hole on a running play.
Yet, that humility fails to hide the fact he’s an amazing football player.
It’s something he proved each week during his record-setting season for the 12-1 Red Raiders. That’s why the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Butera has earned the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News High School Football Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season.
Butera’s selection as player of the year headlines the 64th edition of the Buffalo News’ All-Western New York Team, as chosen by The Buffalo News in conjunction with area football coaches and scouts. Butera is the fifth Red Raider chosen as player of the year and first since quarterback Jake Sisson in 2013.
Saluting Western New York's best in the Fall 2021 high school football season.
Butera is a rare talent blessed with exceptional speed and size, who can take over a game on offense at running back or on defense as a hybrid safety/linebacker.
“It’s a blessing and an honor,” Butera said. “It was definitely one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever been a part of. My teammates made it special, our successes and accolades, just not me.”
Longtime Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said: “Jaylen is one of the best we’ve ever had. He’s also been an inspiration to our football program and our community because of his character. People are going to remember that, I think, just as much as his on-the-field play, and I think that’s really important.”
Butera finished second in Western New York with a school-record 2,341 yards on an area-leading 271 carries. He rushed for 36 touchdowns, but mixing in receiving and special teams scores, he finished with 45 total TDs, two shy of matching the Western New York record set in 2000 by former Jamestown star and News Player of the Year Aaron Leeper.
Butera led Jamestown in receiving yards (417), catches (21) and TD receptions (eight). On defense, he finished with 90 tackles, 20 passes defensed and five interceptions.
“I think he had one of the best years in recent memory,” Langworthy said. “He was just so dominant in all three phases of the game. He returned punts and kickoffs. He was a personal protector on the punt team. He was on our hands team. He just came up big for us.”
He did, but Butera insists he didn’t do it alone. The folks he credits for his success:
• His mother, not just for the job she’s done raising him, but also for finding time to take him to football camps.
• God for blessing him with athleticism.
• Coaches for putting him in positions to succeed.
• His teammates for doing their jobs so that he could go out and do his during a given play.
“Linemen are responsible for the first five yards,” said Butera, who holds the team record for rushing yards in a career at 4,270. “Everything else is on me. … There are a lot of great guys up there. … We were able to make things right from winning the sectional and regional.”
The last sentence refers to the heartbreaking ending the team had to the 2020 Fall II season in the spring when Jamestown lost by one point in the Section VI Class A final on its home field in overtime to South Park.
The Raiders played like a team determined to get back to that game with the sole purpose of winning the title right from their season-opening nonleague triumph over Class AA heavyweight Orchard Park.
Jamestown defeated Frontier, 41-0, in the Section VI Class A final at Highmark Stadium, which is Butera’s favorite memory of the season. The Red Raiders then beat a well-coached Canandaigua team out of Section V, 35-14, in a regional/state quarterfinal game played at Jamestown’s Strider Field.
The unbeaten Red Raiders (12-0) are now two wins away from adding to their collection of New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships after a 35-14 win over Canandaigua at Strider Field in Jamestown.
The season began with Butera leading the Red Raiders to a 38-27 comeback win over Orchard Park. Butera, with an assist from linemen Julian McGaughy, Drayce Garland, Caleb Bane, Nick Miraglia and Joey Delgado, gave folks a sampling of what was to come as he rushed for 339 yards and six touchdowns.
His last two scores late in the fourth quarter covered 24 and 49 yards. He fell 12 yards shy of matching the school record for rushing yards in a single game. He also made an interception in the end zone to thwart an OP drive.
Jamestown likely doesn’t win the Section VI Class A championship without Butera, let alone reach the state semifinals, where it dropped a 20-18 heartbreaker to private school and eventual state champion Syracuse CBA. A flag on fourth down that did not appear to impact the play gave the Brothers the extra life they needed with 1 minute, 20 seconds left to pull off the comeback.
As with every game on the slate, Butera was a marked man by CBA. Nonetheless, he still rushed for 200 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, and caught a TD pass. He made 13 tackles and had five passes defensed.
In each of his final three playoff games, he rushed for at least 200 yards. That includes 227 and three touchdowns in the section final win over Frontier. He had 223 yards and three TDs against Canandaigua, a game in which he also caught a touchdown and intercepted a pass.
“When we got to the playoffs, we knew we had something special, and we made sure he was going to touch the ball a lot because teams had trouble stopping him,” Langworthy said. “Special players like Jaylen do not come around too often, and you have to take advantage of that situation.
“I think Jaylen’s play inspires everyone whether or not you’re a Jamestown fan. He plays with passion and emotion, and he truly lays it on the line every week and leaves it on the field. When you play with that enthusiasm, with the talent he has, you get incredible results.”
And an incredible season.