Humble and driven, Jamestown's Jaylen Butera earns Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football POY

Longtime Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said: “Jaylen is one of the best we’ve ever had. He’s also been an inspiration to our football program and our community because of his character. People are going to remember that, I think, just as much as his on-the-field play, and I think that’s really important.”

Butera finished second in Western New York with a school-record 2,341 yards on an area-leading 271 carries. He rushed for 36 touchdowns, but mixing in receiving and special teams scores, he finished with 45 total TDs, two shy of matching the Western New York record set in 2000 by former Jamestown star and News Player of the Year Aaron Leeper.

Butera led Jamestown in receiving yards (417), catches (21) and TD receptions (eight). On defense, he finished with 90 tackles, 20 passes defensed and five interceptions.

“I think he had one of the best years in recent memory,” Langworthy said. “He was just so dominant in all three phases of the game. He returned punts and kickoffs. He was a personal protector on the punt team. He was on our hands team. He just came up big for us.”

He did, but Butera insists he didn’t do it alone. The folks he credits for his success: