HS notes: Frontier runner Lillie Bogdan at Nike Cross Nationals; 11 threes for Southwestern star

Frontier sophomore Lillie Bogdan finished 34th in the girls race at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday in Portland, Ore.

Bogdan, who won the New York regional last weekend to qualify, finished the 5K course in a time of 17 minutes, 53.3 seconds. She averaged 3.36 per kilometer.

Irene Riggs, a Stanford signee from Morgantown, W.Va., won the race in 16:40.9.

The field of 195 was made up of teams and individual runners who had qualified at the eight regional events.

Southwestern’s Beaver hits 11 three-pointers vs. Falconer

Southwestern’s Reece Beaver made 11 three-pointers, including seven in the first half, on the way to 41 points as the Trojans beat Falconer, 68-54, in the Maple Grove girls basketball tournament final.

According to the state record book, the Section VI record for threes in a game is 16, which is also the state public schools record, set by Medina’s Madison Williams in January 2017.

Beaver also had four assists and four rebounds for the Trojans (2-0). Bella Sirianni had 17 points and four rebounds.

Beaver, a junior guard, scored 25 points in the first round of the tournament, a 74-22 victory against Cassadaga Valley on Friday.

Wrestling milestone

Newfane’s Aidan Gillings, who has been on the varsity wrestling team since the seventh grade, earned the 100 victory of his career on the first day of the St. Francis Duals on Friday.

Gillings finished fourth in the state championships for the second time last season. He also was fourth as a seventh grader in 2020-21. He is coming off a freshman season in which he won a Niagara Orleans championship, a Class C/D championship, a Division II title at the state qualifier and placed fourth in the state championship.

Commitment watch

City Honors girls soccer player Ellie Graney will continue her career at Plattsburgh, the Buffalo Rush, her club team, announced on social media. Graney had nine goals and 11 assists for 29 points this fall for the Centaurs.