How to get tickets for sectional football title games at Highmark Stadium
Frontier Hamburg football

Frontier running back Jack Novak fights for yards against Hamburg during the second half of a Class A semifinal at Frontier High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Advance tickets for Friday and Saturday's Section VI football championships at Highmark Stadium can be purchased at each participating school.

Tickets also will be sold at the stadium at the mobile ticket office between Gates 2 and 3.  All tickets are $10. 

Per Section VI football co-chairman Ken Stoldt, fans will not be required to show Covid-19 vaccination status. However, unvaccinated fans will have to wear a mask at all times. Vaccinated fans will need to wear a mask when indoors such as concourse, press box, restrooms, etc.

The schedule opens Friday with the Class D final between Randolph and Franklinville/Ellicottville at 5, followed by Jamestown vs. Frontier in the Class A final at 8 p.m.

Saturday's tripleheader begins with the Class C title game between unbeatens Medina and Fredonia at noon, followed by WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Iroquois at 3:15 and capped by Bennett vs. Lancaster in Class AA at 6:30.

