How to get Far West Regionals football playoff tickets

Advance tickets for this weekend's Far West Regional football games between the champions of Section V and Section VI are available online via gofan.co. Tickets are $7 in advance.

Game day tickets are available at the venue for $10, cash only.

Two games are Friday at Strider Field in Jamestown, and three games are Saturday at Williamsville South.

On Friday, Randolph faces Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at 5 p.m. in Class D, followed by Jamestown vs. Canandaigua Academy at 8 in Class A.

On Saturday, the Class C game opens the action as Medina faces East Rochester/Grananda at noon. In Class B, Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences faces Batavia at 3:15 and Bennett meets McQuaid Jesuit in Class AA at 6:30 p.m.