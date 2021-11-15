 Skip to main content
How to get Far West Regionals football playoff tickets
How to get Far West Regionals football playoff tickets

Section 6, Class AA football final, Lancaster vs. Bennett

Lancaster's David Santos-LaRosa takes down Bennett's Javier Brown (26).

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Advance tickets for this weekend's Far West Regional football games between the champions of Section V and Section VI are available online via gofan.co. Tickets are $7 in advance.

Game day tickets are available at the venue for $10, cash only. 

Two games are Friday at Strider Field in Jamestown, and three games are Saturday at Williamsville South. 

On Friday, Randolph faces Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at 5 p.m. in Class D, followed by Jamestown vs. Canandaigua Academy at 8 in Class A. 

On Saturday, the Class C game opens the action as Medina faces East Rochester/Grananda at noon. In Class B, Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences faces Batavia at 3:15 and Bennett meets McQuaid Jesuit in Class AA at 6:30 p.m.

