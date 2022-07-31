How Section VI will be impacted by state's addition of sixth class in high school sports

Class AAA is coming.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Central Committee last week approved a sixth classification to be added to seven sports beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The added classification based on enrollment had been rumored for years, and is about to be a reality in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball. Rather than five overall sectional, regional and state champions in each sport, six will be crowned.

The new classification puts Section VI in a quandary, because only Niagara Falls and Lancaster are expected to be in the largest class, meaning they’d compete against each other in each sport for a sectional title, regardless of record. Class AAA would primarily only benefit schools downstate that have larger enrollments.

“I knew it was going to be moving in this direction for a few years,” Joseph Contento, Niagara Falls’ athletic director, said. “I think Lancaster and us knew. (Lancaster AD Eric Rupp) and I talked about it for a while. We didn’t want to just play each other, we wanted it to be where were playing five or six schools. We understand why they’re doing it, because downstate is heavy with AAA and, obviously, we’re not.”

However, the new formula to determine the classifications impacts more than just the new Class AAA programs, and could end some longstanding sectional tournament rivalries in lower enrollment classes. It also could mean the elimination of classes being divided to crown multiple champions in some sports such as A1 and A2, B1 and B2, and C1 and C2.

The potential for adding a sixth class came to fruition with a vote by the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee in February to allow a sixth class in sports with 501 or more teams statewide. The NYSPHSAA began studying the issue in Fall 2020.

“Section VI was one of the sections that voted against the sixth-class proposal,” said Mark DiFilippo, Section VI’s executive director. “As a group, our section has been against that.”

As the process continued, the sport-specific committees with representatives from each section were not unanimous, either. The boys soccer, baseball and softball committees were 11-0 votes. Section VI voted against AAA in boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls soccer, though all were approved by a wide margin. The girls basketball vote is listed as 8-1, with votes from two unspecified sections not recorded.

"I voted with our section," said Chris Durr, the Section VI girls basketball chairperson. "I didn't think it was in the best interest of us as a section."

The NYSPHSAA Championship Advisory Committee then voted 10-0 in its recommendation to the Central Committee, leading to Wednesday's vote in Lake Placid.

How it works

Classification determination is based on BEDS figures, which stands for basic educational data system. Each June, schools must report their enrollment information to the New York State Education Department for a yearly census.

A school's enrollment for athletic competition is determined by the number of freshmen and sophomores, and then an average of the freshman and sophomore enrollment. Those three numbers are added to provide the BEDS figure.

In October, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will approve enrollment figures for the 2023-24 school year based on the numbers the state received in June from the 2021-22 academic year.

The enrollment numbers would then be used to set the classifications based on a formula that takes the total number of teams in the state in a particular sport. A minimum of 75 programs with the highest enrollment will be in Class AAA, and a minimum of 100 programs with the lowest enrollments will be in Class D. The remaining four classifications (AA, A, B, and C) would be equally divided.

Because there are fewer girls volleyball teams in the state than in the other affected sports, the formula is the top 60 in Class AAA, and the bottom 75 in Class D, with the other four classes equally divided.

Based on the formula, and because each sport has a different numbers of total teams in the state, sports at the same school could be in different classes, i.e., a boys basketball team could be in AA, but the girls team in A.

The process will be the same each year, and cutoff numbers will change annually as schools statewide add or subtract particular sports, meaning, for example, a team could be a Class B team with a high enrollment in one year, and a Class A team with a low enrollment the next.

Once the classifications are set, and Section VI has an idea of which schools are where for the 2023-24 year, section and individual sports leaders will need to decide if they want to continue having split sectional tournaments, such as A1 and A2, B1 and B2, etc.

“Here in Section VI, it’s not going to be an ideal situation,” DiFilpipo said. “We’re only going to have two schools that are going to probably ever have an opportunity at AAA, unless their enrollment numbers change.

"Another piece to the puzzle is there’s not going to be a set number anymore. It’s just going to be dependent on the number of programs.”

Here's an example of what the new classification means in boys basketball, based on a model provided by NYSPHSAA:

In boys basketball this past season with five classes, Section VI had 90 teams, with nine in AA, 24 in A, 32 in B, 17 in C and 8 in D, according to the Section VI handbook.

In the model, with six classes for boys basketball, Section VI was listed with 94 programs, with two programs in AAA, 21 in AA, 24 in A, 29 in B, 16 in C and two in D.

For the 2022-23 academic year, Niagara Falls’ BEDS number is 1,550, and Lancaster’s is 1,259. Both schools typically competed in AA, for schools with a number of 965 or more. In its modeling, NYSPHSAA used a figure of 1,106 or more for Class AAA.

“I hope the state looks at and maybe readjusts the classification numbers to help more teams into AAA for Section VI,” Contento said. “It’s hard that it’s just going to be Lancaster and us.”

Contento said an AAA cutoff of 950 or 1,050 “would be more equitable."

Durr, Section VI’s chairperson for girls basketball and girls soccer, said he can’t envision a scenario in which another Section VI school could join AAA under the projected format because, “No one’s enrollment at this point is going up. I find it hard to believe we’ll get a third team in that classification.”

“I understand why the state is doing it, to keep equity all throughout the state with all of the classifications," Contento said. "Whatever our path is to the states, we’ll accept the challenge and see how it goes.”

Road to states

Niagara Falls is home to one of the most storied boys basketball programs in Western New York, winners of 14 sectional titles since 2000, whether in AA or A1.

“It’s good and bad, I guess, when you look at it,” Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said of the move to AAA. “I think the tradition of taking that road to the Buff State finals is something we valued. You had to win a couple of games to get there. I think it takes a little bit away from that tradition. On the flip side, it gives us a chance to be in the mix every year.”

Bradberry said the goal of reaching the state tournament remains the same, regardless of the journey.

“Truthfully, to me, it doesn’t matter how we get there,” he said. “We’re going to have one goal, and that’s to get to the states every year. If it takes two games, if it takes five games, that’s still going to be the end goal for us. I don’t think it changes that goal for us, and it doesn’t affect how we think about it or how we’re going to approach it.”

Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose, who led the Legends to Class AA state semifinal last spring and their first sectional title since 2018, said she understood the vote, even if it doesn't benefit Section VI.

"As a team, when we made it to the state semifinals this year, we played a school that had over 3,000 students," she said. "I understand it from a down-state perspective because you’re looking at schools with enrollments of 3,000, 4,000 students. They made Lancaster look like a small school, and I understand why the downstate schools want this.”

Section IX’s Monroe-Woodbury, which beat Lancaster, has a BEDS number of 1,767 for the upcoming academic year, more than 500 more than Lancaster’s.

To reach the state semifinals, the Legends needed to win four consecutive games (three in the Class AA sectional tournament and one in the Far West Regional). With the change, it would take two wins to get to the final four.

Section VI winners would still play Section V winners in all sports in the Far West Regionals.

“It gives more kids a chance to win,” Ambrose said of AAA. “From our standpoint, you think, ‘How does this victory feel?’ Anytime you win a championship, it’s going to feel great. Winning one game feels different than going through the gauntlet of all the teams and saying, ‘Man, we’re the last team standing when all the dust settles.’”

Ambrose doesn’t want to minimize having an automatic sectional appearance, but said it changes the emphasis to winning the division. To her, there’s going to be a little bit more beauty in beating whomever is on the schedule and winning ECIC I than a one-game sectional tournament.

“In some ways, winning the division championship is going to feel like a bigger title and a more important title because you’ve gone against so many other schools," she said. "Whereas the sectional championship is a one-game championship. Regular season and the division is going to give more of a body of work and, I think, more of a feeling of accomplishment. I feel like Niagara Falls would feel the same.”

What the one-game playoff also creates is Niagara Falls and Lancaster possibly having a two-week layoff until sectionals, unless Section VI decides both teams should play for their sectional once the regular season ends and then have a gap until regionals.

Ambrose pointed out how her team’s final regular-season game was May 12 and the sectional final was May 31.

“This will shrink sectional tournaments, and so there’s going to be a gap between the end of the regular season and that championship game,” Todd Nelson, NYSPHSAA’s assistant director, said. “One of the negatives that our members saw was shrinking those sectional tournaments in a few of those classes.”

More opportunities

In conversations with multiple Section VI chairpersons, some felt the benefit of AAA is that it would give more student-athletes an opportunity to compete for championships and realign some classes that were scarce or too loaded.

“It doesn’t benefit us, but I was an advocate for it having more student-athletes experience regionals, sectionals and state-level play,” Todd Marquardt, Section VI’s boys soccer chairperson, said. “The actual independency of it in Section VI, only two schools benefit. It’s the way the state is moving because of enrollment fluctuation. It doesn’t really help Section VI, but it helps statewide.”

Similar to Marquardt, Rob Parry, Section VI’s baseball chairperson, is split on AAA. Parry described it as Lancaster and Niagara Falls taking one for the team to help parity among the other classes.

“I think, ultimately, it’ll be a good thing,” Parry said. “If you kind of strip away the AAA aspect, it’ll hopefully create a little bit more of a competitive balance in the league. It’s going to entice teams, and now you have more of a legitimate shot to go play for a state title … I think, ultimately, it’s going to open an opportunity for us to be more competitive at the state level and hopefully bring home state championships.”

Debby Schruefer, Section VI's girls volleyball chair, is in agreement with Marquardt and Parry, saying, "We'll have another opportunity to send somebody to states, whether that's AA, A, B, or whatever other class."

She wants to look on the positive coming from the change, and wants detractors to know, "You can't fight city hall."

"We were outvoted," she said.

When speculation on expanding to AAA began, Schruefer said she didn't think it would happen. As time progressed and she began looking at the numbers, along with reading and listening to arguments for and against, she started to understand both sides.

"I know I'm not a proponent for it," Schruefer said. "Did I express our concerns why? Yes, I did. I know I mentioned it with my athletic director and with Mark DiFilippo. We just don't have the population in the schools, to me, make sense to go that route."

While the debate will continue, the decision is made with more questions to be answered before six-classification play begins in Fall 2023.

“We’ll try to make the best of it,” DiFilippo said. “Hopefully, it’ll work out and benefit the majority of our schools in the long run.”

Breakdown

Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, seven sports have been approved by NYSPHSAA to use six classifications based on enrollment, changing from five. The sixth class will be known as Class AAA. NYSPHSAA has not determined the enrollment cutoffs for each class, but the formula will be to place 75 schools statewide in the largest class, and 100 statewide in smallest class, with the other classes divided equally. Here is a look at how many Section VI teams were in each class this past school year, and projected teams for the six classifications based on NYSPHSAA modeling each sport. Because girls volleyball has the fewest teams playing, the sports is expected to use a slightly different formula. Note: Classes for this past school year reflect totals in each, so Class A would include Class A1 and Class A2, etc.

Schools per classification

AAA AA A B C D

Baseball

5 classes – 7 25 27 16 7

6 classes – 2 18 20 23 10 7

Softball

5 classes – 8 24 25 17 9

6 classes – 2 19 20 22 12 8

Boys basketball

5 classes – 9 24 32 17 8

6 classes – 2 21 24 28 14 5

Girls basketball

5 classes – 7 22 32 19 8

6 classes – 2 19 26 24 12 5

Boys soccer

5 classes – 8 22 30 13 3

6 classes – 2 20 20 29 15 4

Girls soccer

5 classes – 7 23 29 12 3

6 classes – 4 14 22 18 10 4

Girls volleyball

5 classes – 8 15 21 27 16

6 classes – 2 14 16 20 21 12