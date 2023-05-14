When Claire Buccieri was born, she became a member of two families, the Buccieri’s and Lancaster girls’ lacrosse.

After her mother, Julie, gave birth at Sisters of Charity Hospital, Claire was held by not only her mother but her mother's Legends players who were there to support their coach.

Claire’s first day on earth foreshadowed what was to come. She attended her first Lancaster lacrosse game three weeks later when Julie's parents brought along the infant. Throughout her childhood, she’s always been part of the team, whether at games or practices, celebrating her birthday with players dressed up as princesses, or being babysat with her sister, Breanna, by the players she idolized.

Lancaster lacrosse is as much her identity as her last name.

“She’s been around from the beginning, which is crazy,” Julie said. “It’s been such a family affair for us, and my husband, also her dad, is also my assistant, so it’s a family affair. We hoped when we had girls that they would love lacrosse and would be into it.”

Playing for her mom, Claire, an eighth grader, leads Lancaster in goals (53) and shots on goal (87), and is second in assists (19) and points (94) this season.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Claire said. “She always pushes me to be my best and so do my other teammates. She’s such a good role model to me and so are the players that have passed on through this program.”

Julie and Claire are among a handful of mothers and daughters who share a unique bond because of their involvement in Western New York high school sports, and The News is highlighting those relationships in celebration of Mother's Day. It's a group that includes Williamsville South basketball coach Kristen Dolan and daughter Gretchen, the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year; Southwestern basketball coach Kay Siriani and daughter Bella; Nichols assistant field hockey coach Julie Murphy and daughter Ella; and Clarence JV soccer coach Jill Hurley and daughter Breanna.

“It’s awesome, but it’s difficult, too,” Kay Siriani said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world because part of those experiences with her have been awesome for me. Bella is excellent at being a regular player on the court. She does not act like my daughter; she knows she has to act like every other player.

"There are times when practice is tough and we’re annoyed with each other, but we know when we come home we have to separate family life from basketball life. When we get home, I try to be mom and try not to talk basketball.

"When we walk out of the gym, we’re mother and daughter.”

Julie and Claire Buccieri, Lancaster lacrosse

Julie, a 1999 graduate of Lancaster, grew up with lacrosse, played at the Division I level for Niagara, and runs the Lancaster Lady Monsters program.

When Claire was 3, she started playing the sport and was good at it, but it wasn’t until the stay-at-home orders brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic that Julie noticed a switch.

“I feel like that was the turning point,” Julie said. “She always liked it, but I feel like it turned into, ‘I have a talent at this if I put the work in,’ and she got almost dedicated to it.”

The time spent at home became a blessing in disguise. She would routinely wake up early, sometimes before 6 a.m., and practice in the living room or basement while everyone was sleeping, with the goal of perfecting her technique. Her mother noticed, and acknowledged her daughter should be on the JV team in seventh grade last spring and spend time on the varsity bench during sectionals.

She has devoted herself to the game and the program that her mom was integral in building. Claire's room features pictures of current and past Lancaster players, college athletes and colleges she wants to attend. Not even a high schooler yet, Claire is already thinking about college.

"She’s always helping me and she was a D1 player and is always pushing me," Claire said. "My mom and my teammates encourage me to be my best self.”

Like any parent, Julie has experienced how quickly the time goes. One day your child is a baby, and in the blink of an eye, it's time to start talking about college.

Julie noticed another step in her daughter growing up when the team took a trip to Florida, and Claire wasn’t staying in the family’s hotel room. Instead, she was with her teammates, developing chemistry with them and slowly becoming more independent.

During that trip, Julie told her, “I miss ya, girl. You’re not in the room with us anymore, it’s weird.”

“We saw her, and she was with us, but she was with her friends,” Julie recalls. “Where all the trips before she was by our side, hanging with the team as the little sister, and now she’s part of the team, and I love it for her.”

Julie couldn’t help but smile when talking about Claire and thinking about her development and looking ahead to the when Breanna, currently a sixth grader, is on varsity, too.

“It’s cool seeing my daughters love something that I loved so much as a player at Lancaster,” Julie said. “When I look back at my high school experience, it revolved around lacrosse. It was the thing I felt most confident in and the thing that brought me the most joy and I see that in them, too. ...

"Hopefully, it continues to bring them happiness and they continue to have fun and set goals and have big dreams. Hopefully, they accomplish anything they want. They know it takes a ton of hard work and because they’re coaches kids they get no special treatment.”

Julie and Ella Murphy, Nichols field hockey

Julie Murphy has been a winner as a high school and college athlete, and now as a coach. A Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inductee in 2021, Murphy has passed on her competitive spirit to her daughter, Ella, a sophomore at Nichols.

Julie began coaching Ella when she was 5, and has been on the sideline since trying to guide her in the right direction as a player and person. Julie coaches Ella as an assistant for the Nichols field hockey team and also coaches her with the Williamsville Stampede Field Hockey Club.

“I absolutely love it,” Julie said. “It’s great to be around her in that setting and I’ve coached her entire life. I think the dynamic is tough at times for her and tough at times for me, but I think overall we have a great relationship and a level of respect for each other as well. When we’re on the field for games and practices, it’s a great relationship and it’s something that I’ve enjoyed.”

Julie understands the challenge of playing for a parent. Her dad, Gerry Gentner, was among the most successful high school softball coaches in Western New York at Williamsville South and was indicted into the hall of fame with her.

Like her mom, Ella is collecting accolades as a high school player. She was an All-Western New York first-team field hockey player and earned all-state recognition after posting 19 points and 26 assists for Vikings team that won Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association title.

After graduating from Williamsville South, Julie was a three-time All-American and the NCAA Division III Player of the Year at SUNY Cortland in 2001.

Now, she is taking part in her daughter’s recruiting, especially as the June date approaches for college coaches to be allowed to make contact with players entering their junior year. Julie wants her daughter to enjoy the recruiting experience but also pick a school that doesn’t just suit her as an athlete, but also as a person and academically.

“I played college field hockey and I’m enjoying the ride with her because I know it’s not going to last forever and we’re trying to make this a fun experience,” Julie said. “I think having fun is a lot of it and you got to make it fun for the girls or else it becomes more of a job and they don’t enjoy it as much.

“I think looking for that perfect fit for the type of people she wants to be around, type of coach she wants to play for and the academic side to balance it out. I had a great balance of school, sports and social life, and I think I’m trying to pass that on to her.”

Kristen and Gretchen Dolan, Williamsville South basketball

Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan grew up in the gym. Whenever mom Kristen was there coaching, Gretchen wasn’t far behind.

Whether she was at the end of the bench watching the Billies basketball team, serving water to the players, or celebrating her mom’s 2015 state championship, Gretchen has been there.

As the years went on, Gretchen evolved from spectator to player and created indelible moments with her mom, which included multiple sectional championships. Kristen had a spot in the front row as her daughter became one of the greatest scorers in Western New York and New York State Public High School Athletic Association history.

“We’ll always be able to look back together and look back at these experiences,” Kristen said. “It’s very rewarding and something special because I’m grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

Gretchen Dolan, an Illinois signee, is the youngest of four kids and she didn’t become a star player because of genetics. She became Miss Basketball New York because of the sacrifices she and her mom made. That included waking up early and driving to Philadelphia for AAU practice or a game with Philly Rise on the AAU circuit and then driving home.

Gretchen said she loved those drives because it takes around six hours and her mom being committed every weekend to getting her there on time.

“I’ll cherish it forever,” Gretchen said. “What she’s done for me is unexplainable, and I’m so grateful to have been able to play for her for so long.”

Kay and Bella Sirianni, Southwestern basketball

In 2006, Kay Sirianni thought she was done coaching varsity basketball for Southwestern. She was pregnant, and after seven years of coaching, she envisioned eventually watching her daughter play from the stands.

As the years went on, Kay spent time coaching the modified team and a year with the junior varsity until the Trojans had an opening for a varsity coach two years ago.

The only logical answer was Kay, because of her experience. The team needed a coach and she accepted.

Kay coached Bella from the age of 6, but their reunion with the varsity team was unexpected. It also was welcome because of the opportunity to spend more time together.

“Overall, it’s wonderful,” Kay said. “Life is short with our kids, we’re only with our own children for a small period of time. I’ve been able to share some experiences with Bella that most moms don’t get. From team bonding, team dinner, or if we go to the movies, I’m part of that or summer league, I’m part of that.

"I get to see her interactions with her teammates and not a lot of moms get to see that, and those memories are going to last our whole lives and we’re going to be able and look back and say, ‘that was a special time in our lives.’”

Bella, a sophomore, has become so used to having her mom as a coach that she’s been able to separate the two, knowing her role in the gym and at home are different and she's come to enjoy the car rides home from practices and games and the conversation about basketball.

“In practice, you have to separate being mother and daughter to then going to being player and coach,” Bella said. “I think that’s gotten easier over the years as she’s been my coach for longer and longer. The fact that she’s my mom doesn’t make as much of a difference anymore.

"It’s still cool to be playing for her but not as big of a deal because it’s been happening for so long.”

Jill and Breanna Hurley, Clarence soccer

Jill and Breanna Hurley love their car talks. Sometimes they end well, and sometimes they don’t, but they appreciate being able to talk in a space that’s just for them.

The communication between them, coupled with their love for soccer, has grown their bond. Jill is the junior varsity girls soccer coach at Clarence. Breanna is a freshman who spent most of the season on the team and also played two games with the varsity last fall.

For about five years, since Breanna’s days on the Clarence Soccer Club, she’s been coached by her mom and said she appreciates having her on the sideline because it’s an added layer of motivation.

“There’s definitely a lot of challenges, but at the same time, I get pushed pretty well and it only makes me better in the end,” Breanna said. “We get to share the losses and the wins.”

When Breanna scores a goal or makes a save, she immediately looks to see her mom's reaction, and that makes her happy.

They know wins and losses come with the game, but sharing the field together is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s been very unique for me being able to have my daughter on the high school team and being involved in everything with her and it’s made us closer,” Jill said. “I hold her more accountable and am probably stricter, and that’s probably made her a better person.

"High school is the best time of your life and being able to play sports and share that with Breanna is something I’ll always cherish.”

Jill concedes the two have had their disagreements but that comes with the territory, too.

“There are definitely challenges when it comes to separating being a mom and a coach or being a daughter,” Jill said. “For me, it’s been rewarding watching her learn the game and love the game as much as I did when I was a kid.”