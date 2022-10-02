How Buffalo area runners fared in prestigious McQuaid Invitational

Three Buffalo area cross country runners won their respective races and the East Aurora girls won the varsity A-1 team title at the prestigious McQuaid Invitational on Saturday in Rochester.

East Aurora took the A-1 team title with 77 points, behind three finishers in the top 11: Emilia O’Leary was second (17:46.4), Kailyn Houghton was seventh (18:35.8) and Catherine Schoeneman was 11th (18:56.6).

Buffalo runners were dominant in the girls A-1 race with eight of the top 11, as state champion Angelina Napoleon from Allegany Limestone was the winner in 16:52.3. Southwestern’s Emma Lewis was third (18:01.5), Niagara Wheatfield’s Miranda Gatto was fourth (18:11.6), Newfane’s Kyle Bowman was eighth (18:38) and Kirsten Melnik of Springville was ninth (18:40).

Along with Napoleon, Jeff Zhang from Clarence won the boys varsity AAA race in 15:32 and Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan won the girls varsity AAA race in 17:15.3.

Here is the rundown of the top performers from Buffalo area schools:

Bob Bradley Premier for Girls. Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette was third in 17:39.4 and teammate Jillian O’Rourke was eighth (18:03.4) as the Quakers finished fourth overall.

Bob Bradley Premier for Boys: Orchard Park was 13th, led by Joey Bertola’s 11th-place finish in 15:26.2.

Boys varsity AAA: Led by Zhang, Clarence was third in team scoring with 107, West Seneca West was fifth (196) and Jamestown was sixth (235). Cameron Bogdan from Frontier finished second in 15:41.2. Noah Holden from Clarence was ninth in 16:19.6.

Girls varsity AAA: Clarence was second in the team scoring with 94 behind winner Liverpool’s 87. Lancaster was fifth with 159, Williamsville North was sixth (160) and Frontier was seventh (169).

Williamsville North’s Brier Amerlinck was fourth (18:37.2).Frontier’s Chloe Fisher was sixth in 18:59.3. Madison McMahon from West Seneca West was 11th in 19:29. Clarence’s Lily Wolfley was 12th (19:32.4) followed by teammate Emily Priest in 19:32.5. Lancaster’s Julia Gullo was 15th (19:49.7).

Girls varsity AA: Hamburg’s Ella Herman finished eighth (19:32.8), and the Bulldogs were eighth in the team scoring. Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder was sixth (18:56.6) to lead her team to an 11th-place finish. Pioneer freshman Brooklyn Lazarz was 13th (19:42.8).

Boys varsity AA: In team scoring, Hamburg was fifth, led by Kristopher Mihallofski (33rd, 16:57.6), and Starpoint was 10th. Sam Tomm from St. Joe’s was 11th in 16:21.8. Starpoint’s Peyton Spatorico was 13th (16:26.7) and Eli Noecker, of Canisius, finished 16th in 16:31.2.

Boys varsity A-1: Southwestern was second with top-10 performances from Nate Lewis, who was second in 15:53.6, and Trey Faulk, who was eighth in 16:32.8. East Aurora was third, led by sixth-place finisher Owen Rung (16:04.8) and 12th-place finisher Mason Wiedeman (16:44.1). Niagara Wheatfield was ninth in the team scoring.

Girls varsity A-2: CSP finished second behind top 20 performances from Tess Flikkema (14th, 19:45.5) and Hannah Schauman (18th, 20:00.1). Maple Grove was fifth; Allison Bohall was the top finisher at No. 23 (20:12.2). Buffalo Seminary’s Fiona Murphy was eighth in 19:14.1.

Boys varsity A-2: Frewsburg led Buffalo-area teams by placing sixth and Maple Grove was ninth. Mason Allee-Castro from Barker was 18th in 16:31.9.

Portville wins Frontier volleyball

Portville won the Frontier girls volleyball tournament Saturday to remain unbeaten this season. The Panthers got pool wins against West Seneca, Williamsville East and Springville, and playoff wins against Frontier, Sweet Home and Sacred Heart in the championship game.

Portville is ranked No. 1 in the WNY coaches small schools poll.