During the summer before Trevor Barry’s freshman year at Iroquois, he made a bet with his father, Robert, a former player at the school.

"If you do 200 pushups per day, I’ll build you a gym,” Trevor recalls his father telling him.

The challenge was happily accepted and accomplished.

With a home gym, Barry was able to hit the weights at his own leisure and build his strength. That has proved fruitful, as Barry has emerged as one of the best running backs in Western New York.

His dedication is apparent from his social media posts. His Twitter feed includes personal records in three compound lifts, featuring the deadlift (515 pounds), squat (350 pounds) and bench press (275 pounds). The football team has embraced Barry’s passion for the gym, as Iroquois football's Twitter account has posted multiple videos of him, including a a 500-pound hex deadlift, which Barry celebrated by flexing and looking like He-Man, with his blonde hair and wrist straps.

“When I’m (working out) for something I love, like football, I’m definitely looking forward to doing it more because I know it’s going to help me out,” Barry said.

Barry, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior, leads Section VI in rushing touchdowns (21), and is second in rushing yards (1,142) and eighth in carries (103). He’s averaging 190.3 yards per game and 11.1 yards per carry.

Iroquois, 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in The Buffalo News small schools poll, travels to West Seneca East (5-1 and tied for ninth in the rankings) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class B1 showdown.

West Seneca East has held three opponents to less than seven points each, but will be challenged by an Iroquois offense that leads Section VI at 34.3 points per game.

With two games remaining in the regular season – and the playoffs to come – Barry is 519 yards and six rushing touchdowns shy of school single-season records. Brandon Murie, a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection who graduated in 2010, holds both records.

“He’s a special athlete,” coach Robert Pitzonka said of Barry. “He’s somebody I anticipate will be leaving here with all of our rushing records, which is saying a lot. With the numbers he’s putting up, he’s in great company. As long as he stays driven and never gets complacent, the sky is the limit.”

The gym and football field aren’t the only two athletic fields where Barry excels.

As a sophomore, he placed fifth in the Division II New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 215-pound wrestling championships. Rounding out his sports is lacrosse. He is scheduled to make a recruiting visit to Ohio State next week.

“I do a lot of travel lacrosse in the summer, that definitely helps out, keeping me in shape,” Barry said. “Just keeping me up on my feet and moving me around. Wrestling helps because it’s physical and has a lot to do with my tackling, so that helps with my balance. It all comes together.”

On defense, Barry has 26 tackles, two for loss, and three sacks. Being a high-level athlete in three sports has opened options for college. He visited the University of New Hampshire for football last week.

“It speaks to his work ethic and how he was raised and his family supporting him,” Pitzonka said. “There’s coaches, and it pains me to say it, aren’t in favor of some guys playing multiple sports. We encourage our kids to do that. When these colleges coach to recruit players, if you’re just a football player versus a kid that’s a three-sport athlete, they’re going to take the kid that’s playing three sports.”

Being versatile has been a norm for Barry since his EMW youth football days in Elma. As a pee-wee baller, he was primarily a running back, and his quarterback was current teammate and freshman Justus Kleitz.

As the years went on, Barry developed an arm, and at one point Pitzonka thought he would be the successor to former Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz, Justus’ older brother.

“Thankfully Justus took over that quarterback position this year as a freshman,” Pitzonka said. “If he did not, I probably would’ve been looking at Trevor playing quarterback for us. I would be fully confident in his ability and that we’d be in a similar spot to where we are now, but I rather have more good players on the field than less. That’s why Justus taking the helm helps us. I like having a big running back.”

What Pitzonka likes is what opposing teams detest, as Barry finds defensive gaps on a weekly basis, and with each yard and touchdown he collects, he’s closer to Iroquois lore.

“It’ll definitely feel great,” Barry said of potentially setting the record. “I just try to the best for myself.”