Homer by Spartans' Hoehman finishes Niagara Falls in Class AA baseball semifinal

Will North rolls past Falls
Conner Hoehman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning ended Williamsville North’s 12-1 victory over Niagara Falls on the “mercy” rule in their Section VI Class AA baseball semifinal at North.
After the visiting Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Spartans struck for four runs to take the lead, sending nine men to the plate.
Kyle Finn drove in the first two runs with a double and scored on a triple by Max Diamond. Oscar Ehmann’s double made it 4-1. The Spartans struck for four more runs in the second with the help of three hit batsman. Ehmann’s two-run single was the big hit in the inning.
Andrew Damiani had an RBI single in the fourth, and Noah Pohrte had an RBI single in the fifth for North before Hoehman’s homer.
Finn pitched three innings and Joey Saia two for the winning Spartans.
After falling behind, 3-0, No. 2 seed Lancaster rallied to defeat Orchard Park on a sixth-inning solo home run. Orchard Park put two runners on base in the top of the seventh but three called third strikes ended the Quakers’ rally and sent the Legends on to Saturday’s championship game at Williamsville North.
North and Lancaster split their regular season games in ECIC I with each winning at home.
No. 1 seed City Honors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh after Maryvale had tied the game with three in the top of the inning for a 7-6 victory, sending the Centaurs on to Saturday’s Class B-1 sectional championship game against Olean. Carson Harper hit a two-run homer in the Maryvale rally.
Alden scored in the top of the eighth for a 4-3 lead but Olean scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to win the other B-1 semifinal.
Girls lacrosse
No. 1 seeds Lancaster in Class A, Frontier in Class B and Eden in Class D all advanced to Section VI finals with victories on Wednesday. Amherst, in Class C, was upset however by No. 4 seed West Seneca East.
Sam Kaufman scored four goals and Lindsey Garbacz had three in West Seneca East’s 10-3 upset at Amherst. Grand Island and Williamsville East played in the other semi.
Eden triumphed over Springville, 19-5.
Sydney Gordon scored seven goals in her 10-point game, Mara Newton (4-2) had six points and Olivia Vail (3-2) five for Hamburg in a 17-7 win over visiting Williamsville North in Class B. Charlie Hunter added two goals for the Bulldogs, who scooped up 27 ground balls and caused 18 turnovers.
Hamburg will face rival Frontier for the Class B championship. The Falcons rolled passed Niagara Wheatfield, 19-1.
Gowanda, the second seed in Class D, overwhelmed Salamanca, 20-5, as Miya Scanlan scored seven goals in her nine-point game. Teammate Chloe Luther added five goals and two assists while Crissa Scanlan had three goals and Scotia Snyder and Aurora Stevens scored twice each.
Lancaster triumphed, 19-3, over Kenmore while Clarence eliminated Orchard Park, 9-5, in Class A semifinals.
All four class championship finals will be on Friday.
Salem to coach Canisius
Joseph Salem, who played NCAA Division I soccer and was All-Conference USA at the University of Tulsa, was named the new head soccer coach at Canisius High School. Salem, who has a masters degree from the University of Louisville and most recently coached teams for the Cleveland Force Soccer Club and was the organization’s director of business development, was an assistant coach at Case Western Reserve and Louisville.
Salem takes over a Crusaders team that advanced to the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game last season.
OP wins tennis title
Orchard Park defeated Clarence, 5-0, avenging a previous 3-2 loss to the Red Devils and won the Section VI team tennis championship.
Brennan Hartnova, Tyler Hernandez and Taylor McGrath scored straight-sets singles wins for the Quakers while Henry Kamir and Joey McBride and Alex Tills Rauh won doubles matches for OP.