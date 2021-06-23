Homer by Spartans' Hoehman finishes Niagara Falls in Class AA baseball semifinal

Will North rolls past Falls

Conner Hoehman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning ended Williamsville North’s 12-1 victory over Niagara Falls on the “mercy” rule in their Section VI Class AA baseball semifinal at North.

After the visiting Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Spartans struck for four runs to take the lead, sending nine men to the plate.

Kyle Finn drove in the first two runs with a double and scored on a triple by Max Diamond. Oscar Ehmann’s double made it 4-1. The Spartans struck for four more runs in the second with the help of three hit batsman. Ehmann’s two-run single was the big hit in the inning.

Andrew Damiani had an RBI single in the fourth, and Noah Pohrte had an RBI single in the fifth for North before Hoehman’s homer.

Finn pitched three innings and Joey Saia two for the winning Spartans.

After falling behind, 3-0, No. 2 seed Lancaster rallied to defeat Orchard Park on a sixth-inning solo home run. Orchard Park put two runners on base in the top of the seventh but three called third strikes ended the Quakers’ rally and sent the Legends on to Saturday’s championship game at Williamsville North.