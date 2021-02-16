Holland's Abigail Neitch commits to Syracuse to play field hockey

“I’ve wanted to go to Syracuse for a while, but I’ve been back and forth,” Neitch said. “When it came time that I could finally commit to a school, I was looking at a bunch of different schools. I found myself visiting other campuses and what they had to offer, and I kept comparing those schools to Syracuse.”

Neitch also considered Colgate, Albany, Penn and Lafayette. Syracuse, she said, was far enough away from her home in South Wales but still close enough to return for a day trip, and a place where she would have a new academic and athletic experience, as she plans to study civil engineering.

While the Holland field hockey team finished 1-14 this season, Neitch stopped 341 of the 397 shots she faced as the goalie for the Dutchmen. She was selected as Section VI's goalie on the all-state team, one of 12 players from Section VI who was recognized by the field hockey state committee.

Neitch also trains with the Western New York Whalers Field Hockey Club, and plans to participate in USA Field Hockey’s Under-19 National Indoor Tournament, Feb. 26-28 in Richmond, Va.

“When I made my commitment, I was told by the coaches, continue going to camps, to clinics to tournaments when they’re available again at Syracuse, hopefully," Neitch said. "But who knows what could happen with the pandemic.”