A few key defensive breakdowns sent the Orchard Park hockey team to a 4-2 loss to Pittsford in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I regional game Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Quakers saw their season end in the regionals for the second consecutive season.

“We ended up getting a couple of bounces against us, gave up a few too many odd-an rushes,” Quakers coach Josh Dannecker. “We knew they like to hang guys long ... but even understanding that and trying to defend against that, we broke down a couple of times.”

The teams traded chances in the first period, but Orchard Park dominated much of the puck possession.

A high-sticking penalty to Orchard Park goaltender Brayden Hearn forced the Quakers to focus on defense early in the second period.

With one second left on the penalty kill, Pittsford took a 1-0 lead when junior forward Brady McMahon scored on a shot from the slot.

The Quakers tied the game with 6:41 to play in the second period when senior forward Frank Neeson tipped the puck off his stick and it slid in five-hole.

Pittsford regained the lead just 26 seconds later. Despite Hearn’s best efforts, junior forward Henok Hankinson capitalized on a top-shelf shot as the goaltender flailed on the save attempt.

After the Quakers failed to score on a power play, the Panthers went up 3-1 with 55.1 seconds left in the period. Senior captain Will Masaschi executed a backhand play, sliding the puck in through the five-hole from right in front of the net.

Quakers junior defender Landon Kramer nearly scored on two chances in the dying seconds of the middle frame.

Sophomore forward Keegan Ahern made it 4-1 with 11:11 to play, blasting a wrister from inside the faceoff dot to Hearn’s left.

Orchard Park got one back with 8:44 left in regulation when senior forward Presley Schiltz scored from the doorstep, but the Quakers couldn’t find enough momentum to complete the comeback.

Orchard Park outshot Pittsford 31-21, including a 14-5 margin in the first period.

The Quakers’ season ends with a 16-5-2 record. Orchard Park was on a 10-game unbeaten streak and had not lost since 2-0 result againt Niagara Cup champion Nichols on Jan. 24.

“Coming off last season, where we went undefeated in the regular season and went really far in the playoffs, this was, in a lot of people’s minds, a rebuilding year,” Dannecker said.

“To be able to take that and be in a rebuilding phase, but yet still be able to get to this point, the growth in the locker room was really strong, especially with a lot of the young guys playing some really key moments,” he added. “That’s only going to help them in the future.”

Starpoint falls

A late penalty sunk Starpoint in the Division II regional, resulting in a 4-3 loss to Section X’s Salmon River.

Evan Collette scored with 1:25 left in regulation on the power play as the Shamrocks earned a return to Buffalo next weekend for the state tournament.

Starpoint (18-6) led 2-0 after two periods but gave up four goals in the third.

Starpoint had a 24-16 edge in shots through the first two periods before Salmon River (21-2) had an 11-8 advantage in the third.

Junior forward Mike Merrifield gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead late in the first period, scoring on the top corner with 3:23 to play.

The Spartans controlled play and doubled their lead when senior forward Austin Bush picked up a redirection from Merrifield, making it 2-0 with 1:53 left in the second.

An early penalty kill in the third period shifted the game’s momentum, as the Shamrocks scored twice in 33 seconds (Caiden Cartier, Evan Collette) to tie it.

Senior forward William Mainstone regained the Spartans lead with 7:13 to play in regulation, redirecting a one-time shot from Justin Bull. That lead lasted just 1:23, as Kade Cook tied the game quickly for the Shamrocks.

The Spartans were unable to kill off a late penalty and Collette scored the game-winner.