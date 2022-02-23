Hockey community and beyond support Ken West player diagnosed with cancer

A week ago, Kristen Scholz received a call from Don Isch. He was emotional and had called Scholz to inform her that his son, Damien, a junior boys hockey player at Kenmore West, had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in the bones or soft tissue around the bones.
The cancerous tumor was found on his ribs and has been diagnosed as localized and in Stage Two.
Given the toll not only on the patient, but his family, Scholz immediately tried to ease Don’s worries.
“Don’t worry about the money,” she told him. “That’s not your priority. Your priority is Damien. Let me and your friends do what we can do.”
Scholz, who works in fundraising at Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville, thought a GoFundMe campaign might be the best idea. She talked to Damien’s parents, which included a Sunday meeting with his mother, Sue, on setting up an account for the money and the page on social media that night.
Three days later, almost 400 donors have donated more than $19,000. The original goal was $10,000, and now Scholz’s goal is to reach $20,000 by the end of the week.
“It’s quite heartwarming to see the hockey community and Kenmore community come together to support this family during this very difficult time for them,” said Rob Roszak, Kenmore West’s boys hockey coach.
In Kenmore West's 6-2 playoff loss to Williamsville East on Tuesday, the players wore helmet stickers with Damien’s number and initials.
Plans call for two raffle events – a bowling fundraiser April 24 and a meat raffle, with details being finalized.
“If we can help them and alleviate that stress part of it, that’s what we want to do,” Scholz said.
Donations have come from opposing hockey programs, parents who no longer live in the area, a lacrosse team and, of course, people who want to remain anonymous. For a quiet teenager, Damien has been a significant impact on his community.
Who he is a person is why his coaches selected him as a captain, despite his status as a junior in his first year on the varsity. He also plays football and lacrosse.
“It goes to show what kind of kid Damien is,” Roszak said. “As a young man, people are reaching out to help him and his family. Not even just financially, it’s just the support that people are sending out for him. Hoping he gets better and knowing he’s going to beat this and will be on the ice next year.”
Despite being diagnosed with cancer, Damien was thinking of his team.
Being unable to participate on the ice with his friends was disappointing, and Roszak had to let him know what he’s going through isn’t his fault.
“Damien, you’re not letting the team down,” Roszak told him. “You’re dealing with something bigger than hockey at this point.”
According to the GoFundMe page, Damien is bedridden and will soon begin 12 weeks of chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumor, followed by surgery to remove three of his ribs and replace them with pieces of cadaver. He is then expected to undergo a minimum of an additional four months of chemotherapy.