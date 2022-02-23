Hockey community and beyond support Ken West hockey player diagnosed with cancer

“It’s quite heartwarming to see the hockey community and Kenmore community come together to support this family during this very difficult time for them,” said Rob Roszak, Kenmore West’s boys hockey coach.

In Kenmore West's 6-2 playoff loss to Williamsville East on Tuesday, the players wore helmet stickers with Damien’s number and initials.

Plans call for two raffle events – a bowling fundraiser April 24 and a meat raffle, with details being finalized.

“If we can help them and alleviate that stress part of it, that’s what we want to do,” Scholz said.

Donations have come from opposing hockey programs, parents who no longer live in the area, a lacrosse team and, of course, people who want to remain anonymous. For a quiet teenager, Damien has been a significant impact on his community.

Who he is a person is why his coaches selected him as a captain, despite his status as a junior in his first year on the varsity. He also plays football and lacrosse.