History made by female wrestlers in All-Catholic matches

Ronnie Jones of St. Joe’s won a fourth Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title and Trevor Sheehan of St. Mary’s was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
However, Ashley Burns of St. Mary’s made history at the All-Catholic meet on Sunday at St. Joe’s when she became the first female champion in the 55-year history of the event. Burns triumphed by bye in the 110-pound class because she was the only entrant at that weight. Another St. Mary’s wrestler, Grace Monheim, made history by becoming the first female to win a match in the All-Catholic meet.
Jones became the 14th four-time champion in the history of All-Catholic matches and the fifth from St. Joe’s. The most recent was his brother, Richie Jones, who earned his fourth title in 2015. The other St. Joe’s four-timers were the late Chris Smith (1993), Jack Cambria (2011) and Travis Berube (2013). Jones was the runner-up at 182 pounds in the last state Catholic High School Athletic Association championships and will be one of 13 Monsignor Martin champions to earn places in the state Catholic meet next weekend on Staten Island.
Sheehan, a transfer from Lancaster, won the Section VI Class AA championship at 138 pounds in March of 2020. Both of his victories on Sunday were by fall over Luke Kopacz of St. Joe’s in 0:45 and Liam Edwards of St. Francis in 0:49.
Sheehan, Burns and Monheim were among those who helped St. Mary’s to second place in the team scoring behind St. Joe’s, which led the All-Catholic scoring for the seventh year in a row. St. Joe’s had 207 points to 113 for the Lancers. St. Francis was next with 106 and Canisius had 44.
The Marauders also were 4-0 in dual matches and Jones was named the Monsignor Martin Most Valuable Wrestler for the season.
Monheim won the third-place match at 126 pounds. She comes from a wrestling family. Her grandfather, father and uncles had wrestled in the All-Catholic tournament. She won by fall in 2:15 over Gabe Miller of St. Francis.
Jones, who defeated Scott Ziomek of St. Mary’s by fall in nine seconds, the fastest pin in St. Joe’s history, was one of five St. Joe’s weight class winners. The others were:
• Austin Zimmerman won by fall in 0:38 over Eric Lanning of St. Francis.
• Mike Jarosz won by fall at 137 over teammate Tyler McLeod in 1:00.
• Luke Ventresca won at 145 by fall over Daniel Rhodes of St. Mary’s in 1:42.
• Aidan Wright at 285 won over Joe Black of St. Francis, 6-3, scoring an escape and a takedown with 36 seconds left in the match after Black had tied it with a takedown.
Freshman Sam Berti (118) and sophomore Jimmy Gordon (126) were winners from St. Francis.
Besides Sheehan and Burns, St. Mary’s winners were Alex Ellison (152) and Griffin Dempsey (172).
Two of the Canisius champions were repeat winners from 2020. Luke Brydges won at 132 after winning at 120 last year and Braydon Vandenberg won at 215 after his title and 195 last year. Ventresca of St. Joe’s was another repeat champion. He won at 99 pounds last year.