History made by female wrestlers in All-Catholic matches

Ronnie Jones of St. Joe’s won a fourth Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title and Trevor Sheehan of St. Mary’s was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

However, Ashley Burns of St. Mary’s made history at the All-Catholic meet on Sunday at St. Joe’s when she became the first female champion in the 55-year history of the event. Burns triumphed by bye in the 110-pound class because she was the only entrant at that weight. Another St. Mary’s wrestler, Grace Monheim, made history by becoming the first female to win a match in the All-Catholic meet.

Jones became the 14th four-time champion in the history of All-Catholic matches and the fifth from St. Joe’s. The most recent was his brother, Richie Jones, who earned his fourth title in 2015. The other St. Joe’s four-timers were the late Chris Smith (1993), Jack Cambria (2011) and Travis Berube (2013). Jones was the runner-up at 182 pounds in the last state Catholic High School Athletic Association championships and will be one of 13 Monsignor Martin champions to earn places in the state Catholic meet next weekend on Staten Island.

Sheehan, a transfer from Lancaster, won the Section VI Class AA championship at 138 pounds in March of 2020. Both of his victories on Sunday were by fall over Luke Kopacz of St. Joe’s in 0:45 and Liam Edwards of St. Francis in 0:49.