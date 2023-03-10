Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan reached the podium with a fifth-place finish in the girls 2-mile run at the Nike Indoor Nationals on Friday at the Armory in New York City.

Bogdan’s time was 10 minutes, 25.52 seconds.

Wake Forest commit Brooke Wilson from Colorado won the event in 10:15.95, which would rank second in the nation this season.

Bogdan, a sophomore, is a two-time All-WNY first-team selection in cross country and shared Runner of the Year honors last fall. She won the Class A sectional title, was second in the state Class A race and won the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional.

Starpoint freshman Shannon Zugelder won the Emerging Elite 2-mile run in 11:03.03.

“I just said I was going to go out and have fun today and look where it got me,” she told MileSplit.

She won the Section VI Class B cross country championship last fall and was 14th at the state championships.

State bowling

The Frontier boys finished fifth and the North Tonawanda girls were seventh in Division I at the first day of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association bowling championships at Strike N Spare in suburban Syracuse.

Frontier finished with a total of 6,005 pins for six games. State champion Elmira had 6,314 followed by Hilton (6,263), New Hartford (6,222) and Shenendehowa (6,203).

Frontier was led by Zak Slomba, who finished fifth with an average of 217.83 and a high game of 227, and Mark Mankowski, who was sixth with an average of 216.83 and a high game of 255.

The NT girls totaled 4,918 for six games and was only nine pins behind fifth-place Fairport. Baldwinsville was the winner with 5,680 pins.

Bridget Cake led the Lumberjacks with a fifth-place finish, averaging 191.33 and a high game of 217. She was the only NT bowler in the top 20.