Canisius rowers are coming home with a national title.

The Crusaders won the Under-17 4+ final in 6 minutes, 47.072 seconds Sunday at the USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Fla. It is the fourth youth national championship for Canisius.

The crew took the lead from the start of what coach R.J. Rubino termed “a perfectly executed race” and refused to surrender the advantage, holding off Cincinnati Juniors, which finished a half-second behind in 6:47.698.

The championship crew is made up of stroke Liam Feeney, John Hart, Isaiah Aljuwani, bow Thomas Skowron and coxswain Noah Rajacki.

The Canisius 2-minus finished third Saturday, giving the program medals in two events for the first time in school history. The Canisius time was 6:58.603 to narrowly finish behind Orlando Area Rowing, which was second in 6:58.377. Newport Aquatic Center from California was the winner in 6:52.691.

A time of less than seven minutes in the event is “elite speed,” for a high school crew, Rubino said.

The Canisius rowers, Max Burget and James Dodman, competed in open weight despite being lightweights.

Also Saturday, Nardin Academy was fifth in the 2- with a time of 8:02.376 with Esther Littlefield and Mary Mangan.

The pair won the scholastic state championship and was third overall at the state event. They also were second at the Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association championship as four of the six Nardin boats medaled at the event.

Flag football regional

Clarence will play Section V’s Canisteo Greenwood in the Far West Regional in flag football at 7 p.m. Monday night at Highmark Stadium. Admission is free.

The Red Devils beat Pioneer 32-6 to be crowned the first Section VI flag football champions Thursday. Ella Corry threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Gabrielle Irwin ran for 100 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown, and had a 22-yard reception. Sienna Heary had seven receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Canisteo Greenwood will be playing its third game in three days. It won the Section VI Class B title against Batavia, 20-0, Saturday and then beat Class A champion Penfield, 18-0, Sunday in the A/B crossover game.

C-G has only lost one game this season – 9-6 to Batavia on May 19 – and enters the game against Clarence on a five-game win streak. C-G has recorded seven shutouts (one boy forfeit).

The regional is the final game of the season. The first New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion will be crowned in 2024.