Williamsville East softball catcher Ella Wesolowski, a Mississippi State signee, has been selected to the All-American Watch List by Premier Girls Fastpitch.

Forty of the top seniors in the nation will play in the High School All-American Game on July 29 on ESPNU. She is listed on the West list because she plays for the Top Gun travel program, which is based in PGF’s Midwest Region.

Nardin pitcher Erin Nuwer has been selected to the watch list for the Class of 2024 for the Futures Game, also to be played July 29 as the country’s top juniors face the top sophomores.

She has been named the state player of the year in Class A in the last two seasons by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. She batted .339 last spring and connected on nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and had 17 runs in her fifth varsity season.

Wesolowski previously played in the PGF All-American Futures Game after her sophomore season when she was named the All-Western New York Player of the Year.

Nuwer, a Tennessee commit, was the All-Catholic Player of the Year and named to the All-Western New York large schools first team last spring after she hit .456 with a .569 on-base percentage, and posted a 1.77 earned run average as part of Nardin’s trio of standout pitchers. She was named to the all-state second team in Class A.

Nuwer is ranked in the top 10 recruits nationally in the Class of 2024 by softball website ExtraInningSoftball.com. She has been playing on the southern travel team circuit since she was 12 and is currently part of the Georgia Impact program.

Track nationals

Depew weight thrower Loretta White is among a contingent of Western New York track stars heading to national indoor track meets this weekend.

White will compete in the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston after finishing third in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and fourth in the Federation with a personal-best throw of 44 feet, 11 inches Saturday in Staten Island. White was seeded 14th going into the competition.

Also in Boston, Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette will race in the 800 and 1,600 meters and join Annie Henrich, Jill O’Rourke and Hannah Wierer in the 4x800.

Four Sweet Home athletes are heading to Boston, led by state high jump champion Brenton Baker, Taylor Nugent, Amari Hall and Adrianna Ellsworth. Nugent set a school record in the 1,500 meter race walk with a time of 7:15 at the state meet.

From Randolph, Roan Kelly is scheduled to compete in the championship mile; Landon Stormer in the Rising Stars 200 and Rising Stars 60; Collin Riel in the Rising Stars 60; and Talon Rowland, Stormer, Jacob Constantino and Riel in the Rising Stars 4x200.

Lancaster’s Addison Blendowski (middle school 55 meters) also is scheduled to compete in Boston.

Among the WNY entrants at the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in New York City, East Aurora’s girls 4x800 and 4x1600 relay teams; Dunkirk’s 4x400 relay team of Jordan Locket, Lucas Lawrie, Alex Procknal and Johnee Thomas; and the Lancaster athletes Liam Dunning (middle school mile), Meadow Witucki (middle school 400) and Rachel Lawson (championship mile racewalk).

Bowman Showcase

The 17th Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place April 10 at KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with high school juniors from Buffalo and Rochester facing off for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The second game, with a 7 p.m. faceoff, features high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. Bowman is expected to be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the winning team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

The three games will be played in two 22-minute halves. Admission is $10 for all three games.

Players were nominated by a group of high school, prep and junior coaches from both cities based on their play this season.

Final rosters for each team will be announced in the near future, the Sabres said in a news release.

State hockey tourney

LECOM Harborcenter will host the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys hockey championships this weekend.

In Division I, Clarkstown faces Suffern at 1:40 p.m. followed by West Genesee vs. Pittsford at 4 p.m. The Clarkstown-Suffern state semifinal is unique in that the teams are both from Section I and will play for the third time this season, with Clarkstown having won the Section I final, 2-1, just two weeks ago. Suffern beat Clarkstown twice by scores of 2-1 in the regular season.

In Division II, Saranac faces Pelham in the opener at 9 a.m. followed by Skaneateles vs. Salmon River at 11:20 a.m.

The finals are Sunday, with Division II at 11 a.m. and Division 1 at 2 p.m.