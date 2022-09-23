High schools notebook: Will South boys basketball to play in Cleveland; several softball players nationally ranked

The Williamsville South boys basketball team will travel to Cleveland to face Olmsted Falls (Ohio) on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The game is part of the Cavs Elite High School Hoops series, presented by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Participating teams also will attend the Cavaliers' home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last season, the Billies went 11-10. Their leading scorer was Niccolo DiGiulio, who averaged 13.2 points and was the only Williamsville South player to average double-digit points. The Bulldogs were 19-6 last season and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Local softball players nationally ranked

Softball in Western New York has produced many nationally recognized athletes, and its reputation has continued with multiple juniors being ranked nationally in Extra Innings’ top 100.

Cracking the top 10 is Nardin right-handed pitcher/shortstop Erin Nuwer, who last season was named All-Catholic Player of the Year and hit .456 with a .569 on-base percentage, and a 1.77 ERA. Nuwer also was named All-State second team in Class A.

Clarence pitcher/left fielder Ella Harrison is ranked No. 36. Extra Innings notes Harrison's dropball is between 64 and 65 mph, with her change-up at 53 mph.

Another WNY junior named to the list is Orchard Park’s Evelyn Wozniak at No. 42 overall, and No. 18 as a third baseman in the Class of 2024. In 16 games last season, Wozniak batted .333 with two doubles and two triples.

Dolan nears commitment

Kristen Dolan, the coach of South’s women’s basketball team, tells The News that her daughter, Gretchen, is hoping to make her college decision in October. Gretchen is currently considering Illinois, Syracuse, Harvard, and Clemson. She led Section VI in scoring last season at 38.4 points per game and was first-team All-Western New York large schools.

Niagara County Community College commitments

St. Francis' Brady Hill and Williamsville North's Jase Rutkowski have committed to play baseball at Niagara County Community College.

Hill, a corner infielder and outfielder, batted .418 with 13 runs, 28 hits, 21 RBIs, three doubles, two home runs and five stolen bases last season.

Rutkowski, a left-handed pitcher-outfielder, had a 1.83 ERA last season, with a 2-0 record in eight appearances.

Both players will join a Thunderwolves team that has gone 83-22 over the past two seasons with and consecutive Junior College World Series appearances.

Canisius volleyball wins

Canisius beat St. Francis 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21 and 15-11 in boys volleyball on Thursday.

Thursday blowouts

The average margin of victory for Thursday's high school football games was 42.3 points across three games.

Lancaster (4-0) beat Hutch Tech (0-4) 41-0, with the Legends rushing for 238 yards and five touchdown on 38 carries. Micah Harry had 10 carries for 101 yards with three touchdowns.

McKinley (4-0) defeated North Tonawanda (0-4) 66-22, with Tyrone Hughes leading the team with 16 carries, 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Macks’ offense primarily came on the ground, with the team rushing for 536 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 attempts.

In a 42-0 win over Cattaraugus Little Valley (0-4), CSP's (3-1) Trent Burchanowski had 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns on three carries.

Friday forfeit

Randolph picked up a forfeit win over Frewsburg on Friday as the Bears didn't have enough players. The Cardinals are now 4-0 and have had a strong start to the season as they look to repeat as section champions. Entering Friday, senior Xander Hind led Section VI with 95 carries and has 747 rushing yards, which is second.