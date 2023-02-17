The season ended for the Section VI champion Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport girls hockey team with a 4-2 loss to Section III champion Clinton in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals Friday at the Nexus Center in Utica.

Lauren Rey scored on the power play with 3:27 remaining in the third period after a tripping penalty to break a 2-2 tie. Clinton then added an empty-net goal to advance to Saturday’s final against Section II champion Adirondack United, a 4-1 winner against Canton from Section X.

After a scoreless first period, KenGI-Port (15-2) fell behind 1-0 as Drew Kopek scored on a penalty shot at 7:24 of the second.

Maddy Flory tied the game at 1-1 on a breakaway at 12:41 with an assist from Bella Jayme. But, 58 seconds later, Kopek scored her second for the Warriors for a 2-1 lead at 13:39 of the second.

Again, KenGI-Port answered, as Jayme scored on the power play at 6:13 of the third to tie the game at 2-2.

That set the stage for game-winner from Rey.

With 1:02 remaining and a 3-2 lead, Clinton took two penalties. KenGI-Port pulled its goalie and created a 6-on-3 situation, but it could not get the equalizer.

Kopek completed the hat trick with the empty-netter at 14:24.

KenGI-Port finished with 24 shots. Clinton finished with 20.

Nichols wins Martin crown

The Nichols girls basketball team had already earned a share of the Monsignor Martin regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, but the Vikings’ 65-55 victory Friday over Sacred Heart gave them sole possession of the title.

It is the first regular-season title for Nichols (19-4) since 2009, and it ends Cardinal O’Hara’s streak of nine consecutive championships.

The playoffs begin with a play-in game on Feb. 24, followed by the semifinals on Feb. 28.

Against Sacred Heart, Nichols was led by Cianna Tobia with 16 points. Quinn Benchley and Bri Barr-Buday each had 12, and Fallon Griffin added 9 as the Vikings finished with an 8-1 record in Monsignor Martin play.

Randolph girls win again

The Randolph girls basketball team ran its winning streak to 10 games and enters the sectionals having won 16 of its last 17 after a 67-35 victory against Sherman. The Cardinals started 0-3 and finished 16-4 and 10-0 in CCAA play. Skylar Herington scored 20 points and had six of the team’s 11 three-pointers.

Milestones

• Miranda Burgett, a multi-sport star at Williamsville North, eclipsed 1,000 career points in a loss to Williamsville South. She is the Spartans’ leading scorer at 21.2 points per game. Burgett, the Division I public schools and Federation champion in the pentathlon, also has All-Western New York selections in field hockey, volleyball and basketball on her resume. She will compete in track at Arkansas State.

• Lackawanna senior Julienn Clements scored the 1,000th point of his career, as the Steelers faced West Seneca West in boys basketball. He entered the game averaging a team-high 16.3 points for Lackawanna (10-8).

Commitment

Williamsville East quarterback Sean Sansone has committed to John Carroll University. Sansone threw for 1,176 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in the fall.