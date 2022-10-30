High schools notebook: Clarence wins section girls swim title; Lockport's Natalie Killion shines

Lockport’s Natalie Killion won the 200 IM (1:59.75), the 500 free (4:57.08) and was part of Lockport’s winning 200 medley relay (1:59.75) at the Section VI Class A girls swimming championships Saturday.

Clarence won the 200 free relay (1:43.09) but used its depth to capture the team championship with 324 points. Orchard Park was second with 260, followed by Frontier (245), Lockport (219) and Southwestern/Jamestown (173).

Frontier’s Zoe Zawodzinski won the 200 free (1:59.75) and teammate Maddy Domster won the 100 backstroke (1:00.78). Both were part of Frontier’s winning effort in the 400 free relay (3:41.11).

Leah Gaskill from Lockport took the 50 free (24.73). Niagara Falls’ Jaemera Sturidivant won the diving (458.80 points). Williamsville North’s Emily Chung took the 100 butterfly (1:00.45). Mira Keller from Niagara Wheatfield won the 100 free (52.89). Niagara Wheatfield’s Ava Pauly won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.29).

In Class B, Olean’s Megan Jackson was a double winner in the 50 free (24.32) and 100 free (52.17).

East Aurora’s Jess Drozdowski won the 100 butterfly (58.33) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.07), and was part of the Blue Devils’ winning 200 medley relay (1:52.99).

Williamsville East’s Lauren Golden won the 200 freestyle (155.92) and Zoey Griffin won the 100 backstroke (58.88). Both were part of the Flames’ victories in the 200 free relay (1:41.04) and the 400 free relay (3:45.18).

Starpoint had race winners in Allison Smith in the 200 IM (2:16.30) and Kylie Kwoka in the 500 free (5:27.24).

East Aurora junior Kathryn Hillyard won the diving competition with 355.12 points.

East Aurora captured the team title with 387 points, followed Williamsville East with 309. Amherst was third with 291, Starpoint was fourth (219) and Hamburg was fifth (187).

In Class C, Skylar King took the 50 free (26.0) and the 100 free (57.35) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.55) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.42) as Alden won the Class C title with 314. Springville was second with 292, Frewsburg was third with 291, followed by Panama (257) and Eden (246).

Alden’s Madeline Erhardt won the 100 butterfly (1:05.02) and was part of the two winning relay teams.

Frewsburg’s Cara Pillittieri won the 200 IM (2:21.57) and the 500 free (5:44.64) and teammate Emily Swan won the 200 free (2:09.04).

Allegany-Limestone’s Lauryn Ball took the 100 backstroke (1:03.64).

Panama’s Evelyn Montagna won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.40), and Panama won the 200 medley relay (2:02.38).

Fredonia’s Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer was the diving winner with 518.40 points.

NFL cross country

Niagara Wheatfield swept the boys and girls team titles at the Niagara Frontier League cross country meet Saturday.

For the girls, the Falcons had the first four finishers, led by winner Miranda Gatto in 18 minutes, 21.45 seconds. She was followed by eighth-grader Teaghan Brady (20:54.36), Jillian Davies (21:16.39) and seventh-grader Emily Desiderio (21:30.53). Amanda Snowberger was ninth to complete the team scoring (21:57.26).

NW had 18 points. Grand Island was second with 52; Kenmore West was third with 101, followed by Niagara Falls (112), Lockport (133), Lewiston-Porter (144), and North Tonawanda (163).

Lockport won the boys team title with 46 points, led by finishers in fourth, fifth and sixth. Kenmore West was second with 56, followed by Niagara Wheatfield (61), Niagara Falls (86) and Kenmore East (138).

Kenmore West sophomore Max Stinner won the race in 16:58.50. Kenmore East senior Sidney Morris was second in 17:22.45 and Niagara Falls senior Ryan Tezak was third (17:26.29).

Then came the trio from Lockport: ninth grader Aiden Moran in fourth (17:42.02), junior Andrew O’Dell in fifth (17:46.10) and junior Shawn Reed in sixth (17:51.22).

CCAA cross country

Led by Class C state champion Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone won the CCAA cross country championships Friday at Beemus Point. Southwestern had 27 points to finish ahead of Clymer-Sherman-Panama (66) and Maple Grove (69), Southwestern (81) and Jamestown (139) rounded out the top five.

Napoleon covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:57.05.

Southwestern eighth-grader Emma Lewis was second in 19:15.3. A-L senior Lilianna Peters was third in 20:09.08, with West Valley freshman Olivia Harmony in fourth (20:13.29) and Southwestern freshman Lucy Brown in fifth (20:30.89).

Southwestern took the boys championship with 58, edging Jamestown, with 61. Frewsburg was third (88), followed by Maple Grove (89) and Gowanda (135).

Randolph junior Roan Kelly won the boys race in 16:32.98. Southwestern had the second and fourth finishers in senior Nate Lewis (16:33.19) and junior Trey Faulk (17:26.84). Maple Grove freshman Ethan Verbosky was third (17:09.44). Jamestown had the fifth and sixth finishers in junior Maxwell Knight (17:28.26) and sophomore Tyler Zwald (17:35.84.).

Cheerleading

Here are the results for Section VI teams in the West Invitational Game Day competitive cheerleading event Saturday in Binghamton:

In Class A, Lancaster won the regional championship.

In Class B, Orchard Park was second and Frontier was fourth.

In Class C, Hamburg won the title. Lew-Port was fourth, Starpoint was sixth and Lake Shore was seventh.

In Class D, Eden was second.