High schools boys and girls volleyball coaches polls

Here are the coaches' polls for high school boys and girls volleyball:
BOYS VOLLEYBALL, Week 2
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Orchard Park (10), 100
2. Canisius 87
3. Frontier 80
4. Clarence 65
5. West Seneca West 63
6. St. Joe’s 54
7. Eden/North Collins 31
8. Grand Island 30
9. East Aurora/Holland 22
10 Williamsville East 9
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL, Week 1
Large schools
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Frontier (7) 70
2. Lancaster 59
3. Sweet Home 47
4. Niagara Wheatfield 43
5. Clarence 42
6. Orchard Park 35
7. Grand Island 30
8. Williamsville East 25
9. Hamburg 15
10. Williamsville North 12
Also receiving votes: Depew, Springville, Williamsville South, Lockport
Small schools
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. St. Mary’s of Lancaster (5) 50
2. Portville 45
3. Eden 40
4. Southwestern 30
5. Allegheny Limestone 28
6. Sacred Heart 20
7. Chautauqua Lake 17
8. North Collins 10
9. Alden 8
10t. Akron 6
10t. Roy Hart 6
Also receiving votes: Cassadaga Valley, Pine Valley, Holland, Gowanda