 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High schools boys and girls volleyball coaches polls
0 comments

High schools boys and girls volleyball coaches polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Marin Collins (copy)

Marin Collins and Frontier girls volleyball lead the large schools.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the coaches' polls for high school boys and girls volleyball:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL, Week 2

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Orchard Park (10), 100

2. Canisius 87

3. Frontier 80

4. Clarence 65

5. West Seneca West 63

6. St. Joe’s 54

7. Eden/North Collins 31

8. Grand Island 30

9. East Aurora/Holland 22

10 Williamsville East 9

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL, Week 1

Large schools

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Frontier (7) 70

2. Lancaster  59

3. Sweet Home 47

4. Niagara Wheatfield 43

5. Clarence 42

6. Orchard Park 35

7. Grand Island 30

8. Williamsville East 25

9. Hamburg 15

10. Williamsville North 12

Also receiving votes: Depew, Springville, Williamsville South, Lockport  

Small schools

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. St. Mary’s of Lancaster (5) 50

2. Portville 45

3. Eden 40

4. Southwestern 30

5. Allegheny Limestone 28

6. Sacred Heart 20

7. Chautauqua Lake 17

8. North Collins 10

9. Alden 8

10t. Akron 6

10t. Roy Hart 6

Also receiving votes: Cassadaga Valley, Pine Valley, Holland, Gowanda

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Open recap: Medvedev snuffs Djokovic in straight sets to win U.S. Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News