High school wrestling gets approval to resume in Erie County

High school wrestling can begin in Erie County, thanks to the decrease in the county’s rate of new Covid-19 cases.
The Erie County Department of Health had recommended against the wrestling season being held this spring, but said it would revise its recommendation when the rate dropped to less than 100 per 100,000 residents. County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Friday that the rate over the last seven days was 91 cases per 100,000, and the county had moved from "high" risk to "substantial" risk by CDC standards.
Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo told The News on Friday, "They let us know as soon as the numbers went below 100, just like they said they would."
In a statement, Kara Kane from the Department of Health said, "Based on this decrease, and our hope and anticipation that this trend will hold, and new cases will continue to decline, the Erie County Department of Health is no longer recommending that wrestling activities in Erie County be postponed or cancelled.
"We continue to strongly recommend that any wrestling activities, and all other sports, are done in line with current NYS guidance for sports and recreation activities; and, that student-athletes ages 12 and older and coaching staff get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as they can."
Students in middle and high schools could potentially return to school in person four or five days a week as soon as next week in many districts in the Erie County suburbs.
Schools in Section Vi and the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association did not begin the wrestling season given the liability concerns without the ECDOH’s blessing. Schools in the surrounding counties began practice May 3, when the traditional spring sports were allowed to start.
Erie County schools will be faced with a tight window to squeeze in regular season duals with 10 practices required before the first competition and the Section VI meet scheduled for June 19.
Teams can begin practice whenever they are able to get their safety plans approved by their respective districts.
The state had initially given counties the authority to allow higher-risk sports to proceed. Erie County gave its approval in January for high-risk sports basketball, football and ice hockey. However, on Jan. 28, the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. Section VI responded by moving wrestling to the spring.
When Section VI sought recommendations from the county health departments in late April, Erie County cited "high levels of community transmission and the inability of competing wrestlers to wear a mask."
With those levels having decreased, the door opened for wrestling to begin.