High school state championships back on calendar for this academic year

High school state championships for public schools are back for the 2021-22 school year, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said Tuesday.
Dr. Robert Zayas told the NYSPHSAA Central Committee during its annual meeting in Monticello that the championships in all sports are scheduled after regional and state events were canceled during the 2020-21 academic year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As case numbers rise, plans could change at the direction of the CDC, the governor's office, the state Department of Health or local health authorities.
The state also will return to three sports seasons – fall, winter and spring – rather than the four used in the past year with the addition of Fall 2.
Start dates are Aug. 23 for the fall, Nov. 15 for the winter and March 14 for the spring.