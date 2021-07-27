 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school state championships back on calendar for this academic year
0 comments

High school state championships back on calendar for this academic year

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Williamsville East-Ballston Spa-NYSPHSAA Class A-State-Softball Championships-Moreau Recreational Park-Scull (copy)

Williamsville East celebrates a 3-0 victory over Ballston Spa during for NYSPHSAA Class A State Softball Championship game at Moreau Recreational Park at the Moreau Recreational Park on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

 News file photo

High school state championships for public schools are back for the 2021-22 school year, the executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Zayas told the NYSPHSAA Central Committee during its annual meeting in Monticello that the championships in all sports are scheduled after regional and state events were canceled during the 2020-21 academic year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

As case numbers rise, plans could change at the direction of the CDC, the governor's office, the state Department of Health or local health authorities. 

The state also will return to three sports seasons – fall, winter and spring – rather than the four used in the past year with the addition of Fall 2.  

Start dates are Aug. 23 for the fall, Nov. 15 for the winter and March 14 for the spring.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News