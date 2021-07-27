High school standouts earn USA Lacrosse honors

Boys and girls lacrosse players from Western New York have been recognized by USA Lacrosse for the recently completed season. Honors included All-Americans and Academic All-Americans.
In order to earn All-American honors, a player must exhibit superior skills and techniques and possess exceptional game sense and knowledge, according to USA Lacrosse. In addition to being one of the top players in the country, he/she embodies excellent sportsmanship.
Six Western New Yorkers were among the 48 boys from New York State selected based on voting by coaches within each geographical area. They are:
• Senior Conor Murphy of Williamsville North.
• Senior Drew Kenney of East Aurora.
• Senior Matt Keane of Orchard Park.
• Junior Brady Krustra of Hamburg.
• Sophomore Daylin John of Lake Shore/Silver Creek.
• Sophomore Tyler Smart of St. Joe’s.
The six area girls out of 47 from throughout the state who earned All-America are:
• Junior Ava Plata of Nichols.
• Sophomore Natalie Myslinski of Clarence.
• Senior Carleigh Sutfin of Eden.
• Senior Courtney Maclay of Williamsville East.
• Senior Jess Notaro of Lancaster.
• Senior Katelyn Rokitka of Lancaster.
Lew-Port’s Bill Schmidtke was among the honorees for USA Lacrosse Girls Coach of the Year. Clarence’s Brooke Tangelder earned the Jackie Pitts Award, which recognizes one player from each area who goes "above and beyond" in service to her team, school and community.
There also were six girls and six boys to earn USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team honors.
The female honorees are juniors Lyla and Emily Allen of Nichols and Helene Olsen of Williamsville East, and seniors Kiera Kavcic of East Aurora, Micah Showalter of Clarence and Allison Banko of Eden.
Boys who earned USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team laurels are Nicholas Kramer of Williamsville North, Julian Race of St. Joe’s, Dillan Smith of Williamsville East, Tyler Clark of East Aurora, Drew Kenney of East Aurora and Ethan Gallo of St. Joe’s.