As the high school football season draws closer, The Buffalo News takes a look at individual classes. Today: Class D

Teams: Six – Wilson, Randolph, Gowanda/Pine Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Cattaraugus/Little Valley.

Who’s new?: None.

Who’s gone?: Frewsburg moved to eight-man, and Portville moved to Class C.

Defending champion: Randolph repeated as sectional champions, beating Franklinville/Ellicottville 20-14 in the final.

Returning All-WNY first teamers: Bryce Hinsdale, CSP, K.

What to expect: Randolph, Franklinville/Ellicottville, and CSP all won at least seven games last season in one of the more competitive classes.

The class was headlined by Randolph’s rush-heavy offense with Xavier Hind. With Hind having graduated and now playing at Mount Union, there are more questions than answers on what to expect.

The Randolph Cardinals are going through a change this year due to core players having graduated, including Jaiden Huntington, Ryan Carpenter and Carson Conley. Junior Connor Braley could emerge as the team’s new leading rusher, after ending his sophomore year with 22 carries for 132 rushing yards. Senior Tristan Farnham is another player who could have an increased offensive responsibility after picking up 87 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

The Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans have advanced to three consecutive sectional final games, going 1-2 in those appearances, and losing the last two to Randolph. With the Cardinals possibly going through a possible reset, this could be the year for Franklinville/Ellicottville to break through. Although quarterback Gian Nuzzo graduated, the team will have senior Hunter Smith, who was second on the team in rushing yards (583), carries (87), and touchdowns (10). He should emerge as the team’s primary option, while senior Beau Bielecki – who had 18 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown – also getting opportunities. Isaac Towne is expected to step in at quarterback.

Wilson entered the 2022 season after going 7-3 in Class C in 2021 and having graduated a senior-heavy group. That led to a 4-6 season being in Class D. A bright spot on the team of 18 will be senior Jack Mahar, who led the team in rushing yards (881), carries (136), and touchdowns (seven). The Lakemen also have senior Connor Ernest back at quarterback, and he had 882 passing yards with 61 completions and eight touchdowns. Coach William Atlas has high expectations, saying, “Our goal is to make the playoffs and have a first-round bye.”

Gowanda/Pine Valley went 2-7 overall and 1-7 in Class D a season ago, and are 5-13 over the last two seasons. Last year was Brett Eberling’s first as the team’s coach, and his goal is to see improvement in Year 2. “Get better each day, work hard, and good things will follow,” he said. With his team relying on the run game, Eberling will look to junior running back Winter Rivera, who’s coming off a sophomore year with 53 carries, 260 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

CSP went 7-3 last season, and coach Ty Harper is excited about what the team could accomplish. “We need to take things one day at a time and stay healthy, but this is the deepest roster we’ve had in several years,” he said. Junior Bryce Hinsdale, an All-WNY first team selection last year, led the section with 74 receptions for 761 yards and six touchdowns. Hinsdale has some of the best hands in the area, and that showed last season versus Franklinville/Ellicottville, when he set the Western New York record for receptions in a game with 17. He also is the team’s kicker.

The Wolfpack also return senior quarterback Tate Catanese, who had 122 completions for 1,470 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 71 times for 431 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

With those two and Alex Barmore leading the charge, CSP could be on its way to winning its first sectional title since 2019.

“Our team slogan this year is, ‘It Takes What It Takes,’ ” Harper said. “We know that nothing is going to be given to us. Right now, Class D runs through Randolph. They haven’t lost a game to a Section VI opponent the past 2 years. FE is always good. We play in a competitive league and we have a very challenging non-league schedule. Our kids and coaches have worked hard this offseason to prepare, and we’re excited to get back on the field.”

Cattaraugus/Little Valley went 0-8 last season and is 1-15 over the last two seasons. Matt Minnekine, a former player in the program, takes over as coach.

Notable games

Randolph at Fredonia, Saturday, 7 p.m .: Randolph’s first game in the post-Xander Hind era is against Fredonia, the Section VI Class C runner-up.

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Randolph, Sept. 29, 7 p.m .: A rematch of the last two Section VI Class D championship games will take place in Randolph. The game could be a preview of another possible final meeting.

CSP at Southwestern, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: The journey to seeing how good the Wolfpack can be starts against Southwestern. The Trojans finished last season 6-3, and had their season ended by eventual Section VI Class C champion Lackawanna.

Title time

The Section VI final is Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional will be Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Williamsville South. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 24-25 at Cicero-North Syracuse in Cicero. The state championship games will be held Dec. 1-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Class D schedule

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 1 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Gowanda/PV at Silver Creek

Catt.-LV at Portville

Franklinville/EV at Salamanca

Saturday, Sept. 2 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Akron at Wilson

Southwestern at CSP (at Panama), 1:30 p.m.

Randolph at Fredonia, 7 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Catt.-LV at Gowanda/PV

Friday, Sept. 8 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

CSP at Randolph

Silver Creek at Franklinville/EV

Saturday, Sept. 9 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Wilson at Cardinal O’Hara

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

CSP at Wilson

Franklinville/EV at Gowanda/PV

Chautauqua Lake at Catt.-LV

Saturday, Sept. 16 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Randolph at St. Mary’s

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 22 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Catt.-LV at Randolph

Wilson at Franklinville/EV

Saturday, Sept. 23 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Gowanda/PV at Cardinal O’Hara

Falconer/CV/MG at CSP (at Sherman), 1:30 p.m.

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

CSP at Catt.-LV

Wilson at Gowanda/PV

Franklinville/EV at Randolph

Week 6

Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Randolph at Wilson

St. Mary’s at Gowanda/PV

Catt.-LV at Franklinville/EV

Saturday, Oct. 7 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Salamanca at CSP (at Clymer), 1:30 p.m.

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Wilson at Catt.-LV

Portville at Randolph

Saturday, Oct. 14 (2 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Gowanda/PV at CSP (at Panama), 1:30 p.m.

Franklinville/EV at JFK

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m. start unless otherwise noted)

Cardinal O’Hara at Catt.-LV

Randolph at Gowanda/PV

CSP at Franklinville/EV

Newfane at Wilson