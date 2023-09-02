Canisius High School will begin its football season Saturday against visiting Cathedral Prep from Erie, Pa., the first of four games against out-of-state opponents in five weeks.

That is nothing new for the Crusaders and St. Francis High School as large private schools in Western New York.

“Logistically, it’s a challenge,” Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “From finding meal prep, hotels, getting kids out of school and making sure their assignments are in order. It’s a pain, but it’s something I’m getting more used to, and is something the kids are used to at Canisius. I prefer to stay around here and play football, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way right now.”

Canisius hosts Walsh Jesuit from Ohio in Week 2, travels to Cincinnati LaSalle in Week 3 and to Cleveland Benedictine in Week 5. The Crusaders host rival St. Joe’s on Sept. 23.

The question of why Western New York’s large public and private schools don’t face each other is timeless, and it is answered differently among coaches. But it is the least of Kurzanski’s concerns as Canisius tries to improve from a 5-6 season in 2022 in Kurzanski’s second season at his alma mater.

“The learning curve is so much less this year,” Kurzanski said. “Our guys know what expectations are, they understand the offensive terminology, understand the defensive terminology, and in that regard, it’s way easier. I think we have some better players and think we’re going to be a much-improved team. I don’t know if it’s going to show because we play all those teams early, but once we get into our local schedule, it should show.”

That local schedule includes another highly anticipated matchup at Class AA Lancaster on Oct. 13, and a game in Athol Springs against St. Francis on Oct. 21.

Benedictine will face another Monsignor Martin power when it meets St. Francis on Saturday. With the earlier start date in Ohio, Benedictine already has played two games and is 0-2 heading into the Red Raiders’ opener. Cathedral Prep is 0-1 after a 44-12 loss to Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) last week.

The retooled Crusaders are welcoming transfers Darryl Smith, a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back who was at Niagara Falls last year, and George Wiley, a junior offensive and defensive lineman from Lockport, to the program. With those two, along with freshman Elijah Kimble, who has been named the team’s starting running back, Kurzanski likes what he has seen in preseason practices.

Canisius will be without senior defensive end/running back Dyrell Howard-Dolson for the season due to a torn left ACL suffered in July. He will have surgery next week, Kurzanski said. Howard-Dolson holds offers from Sacred Heart and Massachusetts.

Kurzanski will be starting senior Vincent Zimmerman at quarterback, and his primary target could be junior Jahyden Clark, who was named to the All-Western New York first team a season ago and holds an offer from the University at Buffalo. Clark led the team last year in receptions (60), receiving yards (840), yards per reception (14), yards per game (76.4) and receiving touchdowns (eight).

“Just because it’s Year Two, we’ll try to single Jahyden out a little bit,” Kurzanski said. “I think we’ll be much more efficient running the ball, which will help Jahyden. This year, if we run the ball more effectively, I think Jahyden will get more single matchups.”

Against Section III

Two Section VI teams will take part in games at Brockport against Section III teams, when Cicero-North Syracuse faces West Seneca West at 3 p.m. and South Park faces Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy at 6 p.m.

The two Section III teams met in last year’s Class AA sectional final. C-NS beat CBA 34-20 at the JMA Wireless Dome. C-NS advanced to the state semifinals and lost to Bennett 34-7 on the Tigers’ march to the championship.

Saturday schedule

Bennett at Lockport, 1 p.m.

WNY-Maritime/Tapestry at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Southwestern at CSP (at Panama),1:30 p.m.

Clarence at Frontier, 2 p.m.

Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West 2 p.m.

Maryvale at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.

Medina at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Cicero-North Syracuse vs. West Seneca West (at Brockport), 3 p.m.

CBA-Syracuse vs. South Park (at Brockport), 6 p.m.

Benedictine (Ohio) at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

Randolph at Fredonia, 7 p.m.

Akron at Wilson, 7 p.m.