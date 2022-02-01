High school sports community mourns longtime News sports writer Miguel Rodriguez

It didn't matter what season it was, what sport it was or what was on the line. High school coaches across Western New York all agreed: When Miguel Rodriguez showed up, it was a big event.
"I love how he enjoyed covering high school sports," said Williamsville East softball coach Chris Durr, the Section VI chairman in girls soccer and girls basketball. "Every time I talked with him he had a new and interesting question for me and that's probably what made him special. He was involved in the issues and knew what high school sports was all about."
Colorful and gregarious with a booming laugh that would fill a room – even when that room was a high school gymnasium – Rodriguez was equally dedicated to his family and to his craft.
That's why his death has left an aching void in the lives of his family, friends and colleagues in sports media and anyone involved in high school sports.
Rodriguez, the high school sports reporter for The Buffalo News and a member of The News' staff in various roles since 2003, died Monday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital of complications from Covid-19. He was 47.
"I am absolutely heartbroken," said Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie, whose Tigers made it to the Class AA public school finals in Syracuse this season. "All of the Buffalo Public Schools are heartbroken. Miguel was not only a pillar in the sports community, but in the community itself."
Rodriguez could be found at high school events any day of the week and virtually any time, from early practices on summer mornings to late nights after games.
"Miguel was the face of The News to high school athletes, coaches and parents across Western New York," said Buffalo News Editor Mike Connelly. "He was such a nice person and a great ambassador. We will miss him."
During football season, he was a fixture at games on Friday and Saturday, then either writing a game story or a "Prep Talk" column wrapping up highlights of the weekend. He always looked forward to going to Highmark Stadium for the Section VI championships, the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships or covering the Monsignor Martin championships.
"He was a very fair guy, never biased. Knew the game of football," McDuffie said. "This will affect me and my family for a long time. I really loved the guy."
His reputation and passion were not limited to football. He was equally at ease covering any sport, especially basketball, where he could be seen at the Section VI playoffs at SUNY Buffalo State, sometimes covering three games in one day; at the MMHSAA championships; and at the state tournaments in the Albany area.
"We will truly miss Miguel," said Canisius High School basketball coach Kyle Husband. "Not just for his outstanding reporting, hard work, love and commitment to high school sports, but more for his character, laugh and friendly personality. The gym was always a better place when Miggy was there smiling, enjoying the atmosphere of high school basketball."
Tom Wiley, The News' publisher and president, said the loss of Rodriguez would be felt far beyond the fields and courts of Western New York.
"He was a highly visible presence in the community and a familiar byline to readers," he said. "His dedication to finding and telling the stories of our area’s student-athletes was unwavering – and forever appreciated by those who love scholastic sports."
"Miguel was a friend of the league and more importantly, a friend of mine," said Pete Schneider, the executive director of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. "Miggy was always there to help us celebrate our victories, our losses and most importantly, celebrate our student athletes. Whether it was on the playing field or when I would run into him at the local grocery store, Miggy always made time to speak with me."
Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo echoed those sentiments.
"Miguel will be sincerely missed by our athletes and coaches across the section," he said. "He has become somewhat of a celebrity at high school events, and everyone loved Miggy. We hope that his family can heal knowing that he touched the lives of thousands of young people and did a great job of promoting the good in our community."
His impact extended beyond Western New York.
"We can't express how sad this news makes us," the NYSPHSAA said in a tweet. "Miguel had a passion for covering high school sports and we loved having him at our events. He will be missed by many, including us. RIP Miggy."
Before focusing on the high school beat at The News, Rodriguez also covered the Bills, Sabres, college basketball, college hockey, boxing and the two IIHF World Junior Championships that have been held in Buffalo.
"Miggy was a unique person in almost every way," News Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett said. "For a big guy, he spoke so quietly, but he'd slip in a one-liner or a jab and then had that great laugh.
"The process of deciding which game he would cover was always interesting, with Miggy mentioning virtually every event. Of course, he couldn't be everywhere, but he wanted to be, to make sure every kid and every team got their due. We are going to miss him dearly."
A 1992 graduate of Canisius High School, where he played varsity football and hockey, Rodriguez attended the University of Rochester, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English and played goaltender on the hockey team. He knew the game well. When watching live or in person he would more often than not technically break down how a goal was scored to those he was with.
His family called him "a devoted son and brother who contributed richly to his family. He always prioritized and extended himself to help his disabled sister in any way he could."
Rodriguez's career in sports journalism started in the U of R sports information department in 1994, then he went on to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle (1995-96), Cortland Standard (1997-98) and Greater Niagara Newspapers (1998-2003). He started at The News in late 2003 as a part-time copy editor and eventually became full time in 2010. He joined the high school sports beat in 2014.
"He was grateful for the job, and you could tell by how hard he worked at it," said Steve Jones, sports editor at The News from 2007-11, who hired Rodriguez full time. "I knew that Miggy was going to be an asset to the department because of his work ethic and diligence."
Rodriguez was tireless when putting together the All-Western New York teams for football and basketball. His last major published work for The News came in mid-December, the All-WNY football package and feature story on Player of the Year Jaylen Butera of Jamestown. His last story, on Dec. 21, was a notebook leading with Amherst boys basketball coach Chris Kensy joining his father Mark in the 200-victory club.
He had been hospitalized since Dec. 26.
Rodriguez is survived by his parents, John and Nancy Davidson, and his sister, Megan. Funeral services are pending.
“We are so humbled and so blessed that so many people prayed for him and respected him," his family said in a statement. "We can’t express our gratitude. It’s been so overwhelming with all the love and support. We are so grateful to everyone. We loved him, but it’s amazing to see how loved and respected he was in the sports community and the community period in Western New York.”