High school sports community mourns longtime News sports writer Miguel Rodriguez

Rodriguez could be found at high school events any day of the week and virtually any time, from early practices on summer mornings to late nights after games.

"Miguel was the face of The News to high school athletes, coaches and parents across Western New York," said Buffalo News Editor Mike Connelly. "He was such a nice person and a great ambassador. We will miss him."

During football season, he was a fixture at games on Friday and Saturday, then either writing a game story or a "Prep Talk" column wrapping up highlights of the weekend. He always looked forward to going to Highmark Stadium for the Section VI championships, the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships or covering the Monsignor Martin championships.

"He was a very fair guy, never biased. Knew the game of football," McDuffie said. "This will affect me and my family for a long time. I really loved the guy."

His reputation and passion were not limited to football. He was equally at ease covering any sport, especially basketball, where he could be seen at the Section VI playoffs at SUNY Buffalo State, sometimes covering three games in one day; at the MMHSAA championships; and at the state tournaments in the Albany area.