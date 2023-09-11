Here are the coaches polls in fall sports for this week:
BOYS SOCCER
First-place votes in parentheses. Through Sunday's games.
Large schools
Rk. School Pts. Rec.
1. Williamsville South (3) 65 4-0
2. St. Joe's (1) 57 3-1
3. Williamsville East (1) 53 4-0
4. Clarence 48 3-1
5. Lew-Port (2) 41 2-0
6t. Lancaster 20 2-2-1
6t. Orchard Park 20 2-2-1
8. Niagara-Wheatfield 19 3-0-1
9. Williamsville North 16 2-2
10. Canisius 15 1-1-1
Small schools
Rk. School Pts. Rec.
1. East Aurora (6) 78 4-0-0
2. Lafayette (1) 66 3-0-0
3. Lackawanna (1) 60 4-0-0
4. Southwestern 58 3-0-0
5. Maple Grove 30 1-1-0
6. Nichols 28 1-2-1
7t. Allegany-Limestone 25 2-0-0
7t. Fredonia 25 2-0-0
9. St. Mary’s 23 0-1-0
10. Ellicottville 15 3-1-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Large schools
Rk. Schools Pts.
1. Clarence 100
2. Williamsville East 74
3. Williamsville South 70
4. Lewiston-Porter 68
5. Niagara Wheatfield 66
6. Lancaster 64
7. Amherst 24
8t. Grand Island 16
8t. Pioneer 16
10. City Honors 12
Others receiving votes: Nardin, Williamsville North, Frontier, North Tonawanda, Starpoint, West Seneca West.
Small schools
Rk. School
1. Allegany-Limestone (8)
2. St. Mary's (2)
3. Southwestern
4. Nichols
5. Randolph
6. Akron
7. Frewsburg
8. Wilson
9. East Aurora
10. Portville
Others receiving votes: Chautauqua Lake, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Mount Mercy Academy, Newfane, Roy-Hart, Westfield/Brocton.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys
Large schools
1. Clarence
2. West Seneca West
3. Orchard Park
4. Jamestown
5. Hamburg
6. Starpoint
7. Lockport
8. Lancaster
9. Niagara Wheatfield
10. Kenmore West
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Maple Grove
3. Alden
4. Southwestern
5. Frewsburg
6. Gowanda
7. Clymer-Sherman-Panama
8. Nichols
9. City Honors
10. Newfane
Checkers Runners of the Week: Gage Feider (Alden), Choas Hedges (Frewsburg), Noah Holden (Clarence), Cody Kent (Frewsburg), Henry Peterson (City Honors), Jayden Ruble (Wilson), Owen Rung (East Aurora), Ethan Verbosky (Maple Grove).
Girls
Large schools
1. Orchard Park
2. Williamsville North
3. Frontier
4. Niagara Wheatfield
5. Jamestown
6. Starpoint
7. Lancaster
8. Kenmore East
9. West Seneca West
10. Hamburg
Small schools
1. East Aurora
2. Newfane
3. Clymer-Sherman-Panama
4. St. Mary’s of Lancaster
5. Maple Grove
6. Southwestern
7. Allegany-Limestone
8. Barker
9. Amherst
10. Grand Island
Checkers Runners of the Week: Noel Barlette (Orchard Park), Lillie Bogdan (Frontier), Kailyn Houghton (East Aurora), Emma Lewis (Southwestern), Kirsten Melnik (Springville), Emilia O'Leary (East Aurora), Catherine Schoeneman (East Aurora), Shannon Zugelder (Starpoint).
FIELD HOCKEY
First-place votes in parentheses.
Rk. School Pts.
1. Iroquois (3) 71
2. Nichols (4) 67
3. Clarence (1) 66
4. Williamsville North 50
5. Hamburg 48
6. Akron 40
7. Barker 19
8. West Seneca 18
9. Eden 14
10. Orchard Park 11
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Orchard Park (9) 99
2. Clarence (1) 91
3. Eden/North Collins 72
4. East Aurora/Holland 68
5. Canisius 59
6. Lockport 43
7. Frontier 38
8. West Seneca West 23
9. St. Joseph’s 20
10. Starpoint 16
Others receiving votes: Williamsville East, Grand Island.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Large schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. Lancaster (9) 98
2. Frontier 87
3. Williamsville South 81
4. Niagara Wheatfield 59
5. Hamburg 55
6. Orchard Park 50
7. Starpoint 34
8. Sweet Home 28
9. Williamsville East 21
10. Clarence 19
Others receiving votes: Grand Island, Pioneer, West Seneca East, Niagara Falls.
Small schools
Rk. Team Pts.
1. St. Mary's (6) 78
2. Portville (4) 76
3. Sacred Heart 73
4. Eden 68
5. Southwestern 55
6. Depew 53
7. Randolph 45
8. Chautauqua Lake 27
9. Panama 20
10. Iroquois 14
Others receiving votes: Falconer, Springville, Allegany-Limestone, Gowanda, Catt-Little Valley, Olean, Roy-Hart, Clymer/Sherman.