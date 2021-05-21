High school softball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 high school softball players to watch this spring:
Summer Clark, Williamsville East, pitcher, 12: Syracuse signee had 141 strikeouts and went 15-0, and batted .471 with 25 RBIs to help the Flames win the 2019 Class A state championship and was named the Coaches' All-Western New York Pitcher of the Year and to the all-state first team in Class A. Opened the season 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA, and has struck out 33 batters. She’s also hit .467 with nine RBIs.
Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East, catcher, 10: Batted .417 and had 34 RBI as an eighth-grader in 2019 and was named to all-state second team in Class A. She had 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs, and struck out only three times. Hitting .786 with three home runs and 14 RBI this season.
Julianne Bolton, Clarence, pitcher/first base, 12: UMass signee pitched easily the most notable game of the season so far Monday, when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a 12-0 win against Frontier in the only the second "perfect perfect game" in state history. Was 9-3 in 2019, with 111 strikeouts, and walked only 11 batters in 80 innings.
Marissa Calloway, Eden, pitcher, 12: University at Buffalo signee is in her fifth varsity season. She approaches the 300-strikeout mark with the Raiders, and has 143 hits, 103 RBI and has scored 100 runs. Struck out 149 batters and had an earned-run average of 1.42 in 2019 when she was named to all-state first team in Class B.
Kaitlyn Schmitz, Eden, pitcher/outfield, 12: Class B All-state second-team selection in 2019 hit .533 (48 for 90) as a sophomore, and drove in 47 runs and had six home runs that season. Schmitz struck out 17 batters and allowed four hits Tuesday, in an 8-7 win against Springville. Will play college softball at Geneseo.
Madison Balk, Lancaster, pitcher, 11: Penn State verbal commit opened the season 4-0 with 60 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings, and has limited opposing hitters to a batting average of .075. Also hitting .375.
Rachael Fuerst, West Seneca East, third base, 12: Hitting .333 in her first three games, and hit .548 as a sophomore in 2019. She also had 25 home runs and drove in 62 runs as a sophomore, and struck out only nine times.
Elanna Lysiak, Niagara Wheatfield, third base/outfield, 11: In 20 games in 2019, hit .536 (37 for 69) with five doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI and 26 runs scored. She struck out only six times that season. In her first six games this season, has a .545 average with seven RBIs and two home runs.
Erin Nuwer, Nardin, pitcher/shortstop, 9: Hitting .615 in Nardin’s first seven games (16 for 26). Has four doubles and a home run, and has driven in 10 runs and scored 15 for the Gators.
Kaitlyn Wolf, Springville, pitcher, 12: Had 116 strikeouts and a 2.57 earned-run average in 114 innings pitched in 2019, and batted .485 with 34 RBIs and 32 hits. In Springville’s season opener, Wolf had five strikeouts and allowed three hits in a 12-0 win against John F. Kennedy.