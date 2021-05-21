High school softball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 high school softball players to watch this spring:

Summer Clark, Williamsville East, pitcher, 12: Syracuse signee had 141 strikeouts and went 15-0, and batted .471 with 25 RBIs to help the Flames win the 2019 Class A state championship and was named the Coaches' All-Western New York Pitcher of the Year and to the all-state first team in Class A. Opened the season 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA, and has struck out 33 batters. She’s also hit .467 with nine RBIs.

Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East, catcher, 10: Batted .417 and had 34 RBI as an eighth-grader in 2019 and was named to all-state second team in Class A. She had 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs, and struck out only three times. Hitting .786 with three home runs and 14 RBI this season.

Julianne Bolton, Clarence, pitcher/first base, 12: UMass signee pitched easily the most notable game of the season so far Monday, when she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a 12-0 win against Frontier in the only the second "perfect perfect game" in state history. Was 9-3 in 2019, with 111 strikeouts, and walked only 11 batters in 80 innings.