Here are the Western New York softball coaches polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, through Friday's games.
Large schools
Rank Team Points
1. Orchard Park (5) 57
2. Williamsville East 48
3. West Seneca East (1) 35
4. Clarence 32
5. Niagara Wheatfield 30
6. Williamsville South 27
7. Frontier 22
8. Nardin 16
People are also reading…
9. Grand Island 15
10. Niagara Falls 13
Others receiving votes: Lancaster 9, North Tonawanda 9, Sacred Heart 6, West Seneca West 5, Williamsville North 5, Kenmore West 2.
Small schools
Rank Team Points
1. St. Mary’s (7) 95
2. Depew (3) 92
3. Olean 78
4. Iroquois 60
5. Alden 58
6. Akron 39
7. Eden 36
8. Lake Shore 28
9t. Fredonia 16
9t. Westfield 16
Also receiving votes: Portville 5, East Aurora 4.