High school roundup: St. Joe's, Nardin, Canisius rowers bring home hardware

St. Joe’s, Nardin and Canisius returned home from St. Catherine’s as winners at the 75th annual Canadian Secondary Schools Rowing Association Championships on Sunday.

St. Joe’s took home the gold in the Senior Men’s 4+, with Michael Cannavo, Lars Finlayson, Alex Glenn, Christian Trotter and Chris Zilliox.

Nardin won the national championship in the Senior Women’s 4+, with Haley McMullen and Lauren Bauer, Esther Littlefield, Mary Mangan and Lucy Fortner.

Canisius won the Junior Men’s 8+ and Junior Men’s 4+. The winning crew in the 8+ was Maxwell Burget, Peter Cross, Liam Feeney, James Dodman, Mark Kadiev, Meer Renschlear, Toe Toe, Alex Pusateri and Theadore Hibbard. The winning crew in the 4+ was Burget, Cross, Feeney, Dodman and Hibbard.

Each school also had additional medalists.

St. Joe’s won silver in the Senior Men’s 8+, with Cannavo, Finlayson, Glenn, Trotter, Kyan Chase, Ethan Kania, Joseph Rebhan, Anthony DePinto and Zilliox. The Marauders’ Junior Men’s 4+ took bronze (Sam Prelewicz, James O’Neill, Luke Ludwig, Charles Hawthorn and Ben Mazurkiewicz).

Nardin was third in the Women’s Senior 8+, fourth in the Lightweight 4 and fifth in the Junior 8.

Canisius was third in the Senior Men’s Lightweight 4 (Adam Whitmann, Evan Izatt, Brendan Johnson, Will Oh and Adamo Shugg). The Junior Lightweight 4 placed fifth, five-tenths of a second out of third.

Boys golf

Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo shot 77 Monday in the second round of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship to finish tied for ninth with a two-day score of 148 at the Mark Twain Course in Elmira.

Randazzo, the Section VI champion, earned a berth on the all-state team by finishing in the top 20.

Thomas Finn of Section VIII’s Locust Valley shot a 1-over 72 to finish with a total of 138 and a four-shot victory.

Lancaster eighth-grader Cole Jones followed his first-round 71 with an 80 to end tied for 17th with a two-day total of 151.

Williamsville East’s Tyler Delisanti matched his first round with a second consecutive 77 to finish tied for 29th at 154. Lancaster’s Michael Wolsky shot a second-round 84 to finish at 163.

Williamsville South’s Julian Mogensen was next among Section VI golfers with a 77 and a total of 165, followed by Westfield’s Darien Swanson (82-83-165), East Aurora’s Peter Jantzi (88-81-169) and Hutch Tech’s Eliel Rodriguez (92-85-177).

Section VI finished sixth overall with a composite score of 1,100. Section VIII was the winner with 1,037 strokes.

Girls golf

Clarence senior Tori Leach shot an 82 with a two-day total of 161 to finish tied for 11th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship at McGregor Links and Country Club in Wilton.

Leach shot a 79 in the first round Sunday.

Kennedy Sweddick of Albany Academy (Section II) won the tournament by four strokes with two rounds of even-par 72.

Section VI champion Rosie Dinunzio of Clarence shot 81 in the second round to finish with a two-day total of plus-27 171 and tie for 29th.

Clarence’s Anika Michel followed up her 85 with an 87 for a 172.

Clarence’s Kylie Dean shot 88 to finish at 177.

Depew’s Lauren Jaskier’s second round of 84 was 14 shots better than her first round and she finished in the top 50 with a total of 182.

Southwestern’s Josephine Corey shot a 95 after her first-round 96 for a total of 191.

Lancaster’s Sophia Brown had a second-round 97 (195 total) and teammate Riley Morris had a second-round 108 (200 total).

The Section VI team finished fifth with a total of 1,241. First-place Ursuline Academy helped Section I win the team title with a total of 1,102. Section VIII was second at 1,122.

Signings and commitments

• Lewiston-Porter girls lacrosse star Sophie Massaro has given a verbal commitment to Division II Mercyhurst. She was second in Section VI with 79 goals this season.

• Hamburg announced three signings: Clarissa O’Connor to Gannon University for cheerleading, Nolan Heavern to Alfred State for baseball and Courtney Schaeffer to RIT for cross country and track.