High school roundup: Section VI boys bowlers finish third in state
From the Championship weekend roundup: Complete HS sports coverage series
  • Updated
Section VI bowling championships

Section VI boys state bowling team, left to right: Jake Willard, Kenmore East; Tanner Ambrosio, Orchard Park; C.J. Buttery, Sweet Home; Jeff Gioia, Cheektowaga; Christian McLaughlin, Burgard; and Quinton Jones, Salamanca at the Section VI bowling championships at Airport Lanes on Feb. 16, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The Section VI boys composite team finished third in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association bowling championships Saturday at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Section VI totaled 6,521 pins for six games to finish behind Section V, which had 6,710 and Section XI, which had 6,776. The Section VI team was in second, trailing by 35 pins, before the final game.

Kenmore’s Jacob Willard, who attends Kenmore East, was the top bowler overall in the event with a six-game total of 1,469, including a perfect 300 in his second game. Willard also had a perfect game in the Section IV championships last month.

Burgard’s Christian McLaughlin was 18th (1,265) overall, followed by Salamanca’s Quinton Jones in 19th (1,263). Orchard Park’s Tanner Ambrosio was 25th (1,234), Sweet Home’s Charles Buttery was 33rd (1,205); Cheektowaga’s Jeoffrey Gioia came in at No. 40 (1,162).  

The Section VI girls composite team finished fifth, 223 pins behind winner Section III.

Maryvale’s Emma Jones had the top score for Section VI and was third overall with a total of 1,270 and a high game of 235. Clarence’s Sarah Zulick was eighth with a total of 1,192, and Alden’s Sydney Skimmer was 11th at 1,168.

Also for Section VI, Lancaster’s Delaney Horbett was 21st (1,076), and Legends teammate Maura Noonan was 25th (1,035).

The state championships conclude Sunday with the Division I team events in boys and girls.

Park boys win IAC

The Park School won the Independent Athletic Conference boys basketball championship Friday with a 79-43 victory against defending champion Christian Central Academy at Daemen.

Park adds the postseason title to the regular season championship it won by going 10-0 in conference games.

Jarrell Green set the Park record with a 11 three-pointers and finished with 39 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Chase Welch had 10 points, seven assists and eight steals.

Park, which had already lost to eventual Class B champion Poly Prep in the NYSAIS Class B playoffs, finishes its season at 17-8.

Final total

The Monsignor Martin record for career scoring in girls basketball is set at 2,181, following the final game of St. Mary’s star Shay Ciezki’s scholastic career.

Ciezki, a Penn State signee, had 25 points Friday in the Lancers’ 60-57 loss to Holy Trinity at Chris the King in Queens.

Up next

The final Monsignor Martin basketball team in action this season will be Sacred Heart, which plays for the state Catholic girls title in Class B at noon Sunday at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Commitments

  • West Seneca West linebacker/tight end Justin Piwowarczyk has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to continue his playing career at the University at Buffalo.
  • Maryvale lineman Matt Wieble will play at Hilbert College.
