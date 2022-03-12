High school roundup: Section VI boys bowlers finish third in state

The Section VI boys composite team finished third in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association bowling championships Saturday at AMF Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Section VI totaled 6,521 pins for six games to finish behind Section V, which had 6,710 and Section XI, which had 6,776. The Section VI team was in second, trailing by 35 pins, before the final game.

Kenmore’s Jacob Willard, who attends Kenmore East, was the top bowler overall in the event with a six-game total of 1,469, including a perfect 300 in his second game. Willard also had a perfect game in the Section IV championships last month.

Burgard’s Christian McLaughlin was 18th (1,265) overall, followed by Salamanca’s Quinton Jones in 19th (1,263). Orchard Park’s Tanner Ambrosio was 25th (1,234), Sweet Home’s Charles Buttery was 33rd (1,205); Cheektowaga’s Jeoffrey Gioia came in at No. 40 (1,162).

The Section VI girls composite team finished fifth, 223 pins behind winner Section III.