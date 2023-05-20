Since joining the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association three years ago, Nichols has dominated the league, winning the girls lacrosse league championship each season.

With three straight league championships, they earned the right to advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state semifinal. After making the state championship game last season, the Vikings fell short of returning there, losing 10-1 to Our Lady of Mercy Academy of Syosset.

Nichols was down 7-0 at halftime, and its lone goal came after the break from Abby Locke.

The Vikings ends their season 14-5 and had two winning streaks of at least five games during the season. Entering Nichols' final game of the season, freshman Gwyneth Sheline (51 goals) and juniors Molly Duffett (48 goals) and Kiersten Smith (32 goals) were the lone Vikings players with at least 30 goals.

The team will look to claim its fourth consecutive league championship and first state championship next season, as most of the players are expected to return. Julia Peters was the lone senior this season, and entered the championship game with 21 goals, nine assists and 30 points.

All-Catholic track and field results

• Keegan Brunet of St. Francis won the long (20 feet, 7.75 inches) and high jump (5-10).

• Sacred Heart won the girls 4x800 relay.

• St. Francis won the boys 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:32.90.

• Romeo Valle of St. Francis won boys shot put, throwing 44-9.5.

• Ruby Nowak of St. Mary’s won girls discus with a distance of 104-0.

• Nardin’s Stephanie Derkovitz won the girls 200-meter dash in 27.93 seconds.

• Ella Fishkin of Nichols won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:03.47.

• Sacred Heart’s Natalie Foglia won the girls triple jump with a leap of 31-9.

• Buffalo Seminary’s Fiona Murphy was victorious in the girls 3000m in 11:03.75.

• Sam Tomm of St. Joseph’s won the boys 3200m with a time of 10:19.83.

• Day two of the All-Catholic track and field events will be at St. Francis at 2 p.m. Sunday.

City Honors signings

• Uma Bhattacharjee (UB, track and field), Elizabeth Graney (Plattsburgh, soccer), Connor Kennedy (Colby, rowing), Declan King (MIT, rowing), Xavier Mann (Lenoir-Rhyne, baseball), Genevieve Mucitelli (Clarkson, softball), Sophia Pirigyi (Minnesota, rowing).

Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse

Nichols beat St. Mary’s 18-4 and will face St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, the reigning Georgetown Cup champion, on Monday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal.

St. Francis won 20-1 versus Bishop Timon and will play at Canisius at 5 p.m. Monday in the other semifinal.

The semifinal winners will meet Wednesday for the Georgetown Cup.