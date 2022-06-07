High school roundup: East Aurora, Williamsville East boys tennis teams reach state championships

The East Aurora and Williamsville East boys tennis teams earned Far West Regional victories Tuesday to advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association team championships this weekend at the National Tennis Center in Queens.

EA downed Section V’s Naples 4-1 in Division II in a match moved indoors to the Mendon Racquet and Pool Club.

The Blue Devils won at first and second singles and first and second doubles.

At first singles, Anthony Markello earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory, and Thomas Kralus added a 6-1, 6-1 victory at second singles. In doubles, Peter Jantzi and Camden Sheehan earned a 6-2, 6-2 win, and Ryan Ensminger and Henry Hoeg won 6-0, 6-1.

In Division I, also at the Mendon Racquet and Pool Club, Williamsville East beat Brighton 5-2. In first singles, Grant Wang won 6-1, 7-6 (3), and Arjun Pindralu was victorious in No. 2 singles 7-6 (3), 6-2. Seth Gellman won No. 3 singles 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Andrew Jiang took No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-1. Yonten Gyatso and David Cong won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1.

OP girls rugby wins state title

Already having won a national championship, the Orchard Park girls rugby team added a state title Sunday at the Rugby NY state tournament.

OP advanced with a 40-10 victory against City Honors in a game played in West Seneca to avoid conflicts with both schools’ proms. The Quakers than traveled to Siena College, where the rest of the tournament was being held, and beat Corning 25-12.

OP won the Division II bracket of the Girls High School National Championship tournament in late May in Ohio.

Canisius was in the boys Division I semifinals and lost to Rye 18-0.

Two qualify for Fed golf

Robbie Cehulik of St. Joe’s and Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary’s earned berths in the state Federation boys golf tournament with their performances at the state Catholic tournament Monday at James Baird State Park.

Cehulik finished fifth with a 5-over 76 to get one of the six spots for CHSAA golfers in the Fed event Sunday at Bethpage Black. The Fed tournament includes 24 players from various state governing bodies.

Dantonio was tied with two other golfers at 77 and got his Federation spot after winning a playoff on the second hole. Jack Tebeau also shot a 77, but was eliminated on the first playoff hole. Dantonio made par on the second hole to down Anthony Naples of St. Anthony’s.

John Boscarino from Nichols was 10th with a 78. Jack Zuchlewski of St. Francis tied for 17th with an 81.

Matt Ritter from Nichols and Owen Riggs from St. Francis each shot 82. Brendan Reid and Nick Picone from St. Francis each carded an 83. Nichols’ Rohan Uyer had an 86, Nolan Lin from St. Joe’s shot 93 and Steve Bleck of Canisius shot 94.

Signings

East Aurora held a signing ceremony for the following athletes: Grace Kwitek (track and field, Colgate), Jason Freed (volleyball, Mount Aloysius), Braden Tent (cross country and track, Canisius), Evan Owens (cross country and track, RIT), Euan Reynolds (soccer, Potsdam), Connor Dziulko (soccer, St. John Fisher), Liam Winters (soccer, Fredonia), Ella Brophy (water polo, St. Francis), Josh DeFries (cross country and track, Waynesburg), Megan McLaughlin (cross country and track, Western Colorado) and Pierce Ticen (cross country and track, Colby).